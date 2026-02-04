Ghana: Exim Bank Targets Strategic Collaborations to Scale Up Ghanaian Firms

The Chief Executive of Ghana EXIM Bank (GEXIM), Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has reiterated the Bank's commitment to building strategic collaborations to help Ghanaian businesses scale up and compete globally.

"At Ghana EXIM Bank, we remain focused on unlocking financing and building strategic collaborations that empower Ghanaian businesses to scale and compete globally," he said.

Mr Mensah was speaking at a breakfast meeting organised to discuss a range of issues, including the Bank's strategic focus for the next four years. He described the engagement as an opportunity to exchange ideas with key stakeholders committed to advancing Ghana's economic agenda.

Participants at the meeting included the Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, the Chairperson of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), representatives from Blue Skies and ConShip, among others.

The event was organised by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the British High Commission, and was held at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Ghana on Thursday.

Held under the theme "Supporting Ghanaian Exporters through Compliance, Capital and Collaboration," the meeting provided a platform for Ghana EXIM Bank to outline its strategic priorities, particularly in rice production, poultry, garments and apparel, as well as its continued commitment to expanding funding support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Discussions at the meeting also reinforced the importance of strong UK-Ghana partnerships in driving trade, investment and export-led industrial growth.

Ghana EXIM Bank, established under Act 911 in 2016, has the core mandate of serving as the country's principal export finance institution, supporting government's agenda for an export-led economy.

The Bank focuses on enhancing the international competitiveness of Ghanaian businesses, driving industrial growth, generating foreign exchange, and facilitating cross-border trade through credit, guarantees and advisory services.