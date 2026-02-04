Nigeria: Halliburton Lawsuit Renews Focus On Dirty Labour Practices in Oil and Gas

editorial

Media reports of an ex-Halliburton executive suing the company over alleged discrimination have brought to the fore the scornful labour practices common in the oil and gas sector of the economy. This case should not be read as an isolated legal battle but as a symptom of a deeper corporate culture with the crude business and its allied variants. If a senior professional can claim unfair treatment in a large multinational company, one can only imagine what happens to hordes of casual, contract staff, junior workers, many of whom are without influence and the capacity to demand fair treatment in both the court of law and public opinion. When a senior professional alleges unfair treatment within a multinational company, it exposes how power operates in the dark alleys of Big Oil.

Many companies say they believe in fairness and equal opportunity. These words appear in policy documents and websites. But when workers feel unimportant and mistreated, it shows that something is broken inside the system. In theory, multinational companies operating in Nigeria and some of their indigenous counterparts publicly commit to principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. In practice, those commitments frequently fail to protect employees. When internal systems fail, the courts become the last line of defense. But litigation is expensive, slow, and draining, making it inaccessible to most Nigerian workers. That reality alone shows the asymmetry of power in the corporate world generally. Discrimination is not just about individual treatment. It reflects institutional habits, unspoken hierarchies, and governance structures that tolerate inequality as long as productivity is not adversely impacted.

Why are Laws not Enforced?

The Labour Act affirms workers' rights to fair treatment and humane conditions. The Employees' Compensation Act places responsibility on employers to safeguard workers' welfare. The Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act was specifically designed to prevent the systematic exclusion of Nigerians from opportunities within their own God-given resource, and Environmental laws and impact assessment requirements further establish that companies must operate responsibly toward host communities. All these frameworks collectively make one thing clear: companies are not merely economic actors, but rather, they are social actors with obligations to people and places. The problem, therefore, is not the absence of laws, but the weakness of enforcement. Regulatory agencies often advance various reasons why enforcement is constrained. This enforcement gap creates a dangerous incentive structure where violation of the law becomes normal, and responsibility becomes optional.

One Industry, Double Standards

One clear evidence of poor governance in Nigeria's oil and gas sector is how expatriate and local workers are treated differently. From pay disparity to access to employment benefits, and even ownership of the workforce, the anomalies are striking and historical. Many Nigerians do the same work as expatriates but earn less, have fewer benefits, and are rarely promoted at the same rate and scale as their foreign counterparts. This is not just a work policy issue: it is a fairness issue. When one group of workers is always treated better, it sends the message that some workers matter more than others. In the long run, companies suffer too: when indigenous workers are not trained or trusted with certain responsibilities, companies remain dependent on expatriates and spend more money.

Whither International Labour Standards?

Around the world, there are clear rules about how workers should be treated. International labour standards stipulate that workers deserve safe jobs, fair pay, freedom from discrimination, and respect. These standards are meant to apply everywhere, including Nigeria. For oil and gas multinationals, there should be no excuse for poor treatment of workers, as that clearly violates ethics and governance, which are integral to sustainable practices. If they can comply with standards in other countries, they can do the same in Nigeria. Not to do so is a deliberate decision, not a limitation. Ignoring global standards and national legal frameworks may reduce short-term costs, but it creates long-term risks, including legal disputes, reputational damage, community unrest, and loss of social license to operate. The same pattern seen in workplaces also affects host communities. Many communities have lived alongside oil and gas operations for decades, but still struggle with unemployment and a lack of development. Young people see wealth extracted from their land but feel shut out of opportunities. A community in Rivers State recently demonstrated against TotalEnergies for failing to keep promises made over 27 years, accusing the company of betrayal. When promises are made at the beginning of a project and forgotten years later, frustration and grievances grow, and they do not disappear with time.

Transparency Gaps Linger

One of the most overlooked aspects of this crisis is the weakening of institutions meant to protect workers and communities. Labour unions struggle in casualized environments where workers fear retaliation. Whistleblower protections are limited, discouraging internal reporting of misconduct. Corporate boards often prioritise financial performance over ethical risk, treating labour and community issues as reputational concerns rather than governance failures. Transparency is also lacking. Many companies publish sustainability reports that celebrate impact while hiding uncomfortable truths. Without independent monitoring and community participation, these reports become narratives rather than accountability tools. True governance requires more than policies; it requires strong institutions, credible enforcement, and space for workers and communities to speak without fear. Governance and ethics are often treated as corporate add-ons--nice to have, but not essential. In reality, they are the foundation of sustainable business. Without ethical labour practices, transparent policies, and genuine respect for communities, companies risk losing their social license to operate. Ethical governance matters a great deal. A company cannot claim sustainability while treating labour as expendable, tolerating discrimination, or abandoning community commitments. Nigeria's development depends on restoring dignity to work and credibility to corporate presence. That restoration will not come from speeches or glossy reports. It will come from consistent ethical choices and conduct, transparent policies, and genuine accountability.

The future of sustainable business in the oil and gas sector will be decided not by how much companies extract or produce, but by how responsibly they govern, how fairly they treat people, and how faithfully they honor their commitments.

TotalEnergies Should Not Do in Nigeria What It Cannot Do in Europe

Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, MD of TotalEnergies Nigeria LtdLast week, media reports monitored by SOStainability put TotalEnergies in the negative spotlight once again. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) alleged persistent maltreatment of Nigerian employees in the company. The specifics, as reported, include "alleged harassment, unethical conduct by expatriate staff, and flagrant violations of Nigerian Local Content laws."

The labour union reportedly wrote a letter to the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Nigeria drawing attention to allegations of intimidation, bullying, and harassment targeted at Nigerian employees. According to the reports, the letter cited instances of verbal abuse, undue humiliation, disrespect for professional input, and blatant disregard for cultural and workplace norms. It further accused the French oil giant of violations of Nigeria's extant laws and regulations through an "unprecedented influx of expatriates into key roles traditionally held by qualified Nigerians." The union said it could not ignore "the hostile work environment, adverse impact on staff morale, rudeness, and racist tendencies that some of these expats have continued to perpetuate in our once convivial work environment. As an association whose mandate includes safeguarding the welfare, dignity, and professional interests of its members, we will not fold our arms."

These are weighty allegations against TotalEnergies. They stump at the very core of global ethical labour practice, which is a fundamental component of sustainability reporting. As a multinational, there is an additional requirement to comply with European sustainability regulations, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The allegations raised by PENGASSAN, therefore, place the company in double jeopardy - relevant regulatory authorities in Nigeria and France have been called upon to investigate the matter. Hopefully, they do and either exonerate the company or hold it to account for its offense.

And because the labour allegation is not an isolated case in the oil and gas industry, it becomes quite difficult to dismiss them as mere rants of aluta continua. Incidentally, this will not be the first time TotalEnergies Nigeria has placed itself in the negative spotlight. Nigeria's Senate had also called it out not long ago for defiance and negligence over ongoing legislative investigations. Through its Committee on Oil and Gas Host Communities, the Senate had to issue an ultimatum for the Managing Director, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, to appear before it. The Committee said the official had declined previous invitations. In the words of the Senate Committee chairman, Sen. Benson Agadaga: "The ramifications of this refusal extend far beyond the confines of bureaucratic indifference. It signals a dangerous precedent where those in the country's vital oil and gas sector shirk their responsibilities with impunity. Such actions breed distrust and disillusionment among citizens who rightfully expect the companies to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability."

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: As Agitations Build Over Environmental, Social Blindspots

CSOs representatives addressing the mediaThe Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project is promoted as a transformative infrastructure initiative with promises of cross-regional connectivity, economic growth, and national integration. However, beneath this lies a trail of unresolved environmental, social, and governance concerns that continue to attract growing public scrutiny. In a previous article, SOStainability had raised these red flags about the project. Particular attention was drawn to the status of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the project and observed misalignment with ESG principles. Those concerns, unfortunately, have neither adequately addressed nor transparently clarified by responsible authorities.

Recently, a coalition of civil society organisations echoed these same warnings with heightened urgency. In a press statement, the groups expressed deep concern over the proposed routing of the highway through the Stubb's Creek Forest Reserve in Akwa Ibom State - a legally gazetted forest established under Forest Reserve Order No. 45 of 1930 which remains one of Nigeria's most ecologically significant mangrove freshwater forest systems. It is widely recognized as a biodiversity hotspot, providing critical ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, flood control, livelihood support for host communities, and habitat for endangered species. The groups also called out the Akwa Ibom State Government for approving the de-reservation of Stubb's Creek to accommodate the highway. This signals, according to them, a dangerous precedent where a once protected ecosystem is treated as expendable obstacles rather than assets of national and global importance.

The civil society groups demanded that the highway be rerouted as the environmental damage that would result from passing through the reserve would be irreversible. Beyond direct habitat destruction, the project risks creating cumulative environmental damage, fragmenting ecosystems, accelerating coastal erosion, and undermining climate resilience efforts in the Niger Delta region. These impacts cannot be mitigated by post-construction remedies or compensatory tree planting. Crucially, the controversy raises fundamental questions about the project's approval process stipulated under Nigeria's Environmental Impact Assessment Act, (Cap E12, LFN 2004). Section 2(1) explicitly states that: "the public or private sector of the economy shall not undertake or embark on or authorize projects or activities without prior consideration, at an early stage, of their environmental effects." The law further establishes that an approved EIA report is a mandatory precondition before the commencement of any major development project. Yet, the persistent question is: What is the current status of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway ESIA? Was it duly subjected to public consultation, reviewed, adopted, and formally approved before construction began? Checks by SOStainability indicate that there is still no clear, publicly accessible, and validated ESIA approval that has been presented. There has also been no official response to this inadequacy and how the project can become consistent with the law, best practice, and international ESG standards. This situation raises serious accountability gaps and places responsibility squarely on key stakeholders.

Ignoring these concerns goes beyond procedural lapses, it portends deep social and environmental consequences. Communities that depend on forest and coastal ecosystems face livelihood losses. Biodiversity loss weakens Nigeria's climate commitments. Investor confidence is undermined when ESG safeguards are treated as optional. Most importantly, public trust erodes when development is pursued at the expense of legal statutes, transparency, and environmental justice.

This moment calls for clarity and action:the Akwa Ibom state government and the Federal Ministry of Environment must publicly clarify the status of the ESIA and enforce the law without exception. Also, the Federal Ministry of Works must ensure that infrastructure delivery aligns with environmental safeguards and responsible routing decisions. The National Environmental Standard Regulatory and Enforcement Agency (NESREA) must assert their mandates without political dilution. The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will one day be completed, but what remains uncertain is what it will represent. It can stand as evidence that Nigeria has matured into a country capable of balancing infrastructure ambition with environmental conservation. The Lagos-Calabar highway can become a reminder of how easily protected ecosystems are traded for speed. And we must all bear in mind that development is not measured by how fast a road is built, but whether the country still recognizes the value of what it chose not to destroy.