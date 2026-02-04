Nigeria: '10 Radiotherapy Machines Insufficient for Over 200m Nigerians'

interview

In this exclusive interview with Daily Trust, the president of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Abidemi Omonisi, offers an assessment of cancer situation in the country. He discusses government investments, gaps in service delivery, workforce migration, the role of private and philanthropic support and need for sustainable funding.

How would you assess Nigeria in the fight against cancer?

Over the last ten years, Nigeria has made significant progress in the cancer space, particularly at the federal level. While cancer care has historically faced many challenges, the federal government has invested heavily in infrastructure, diagnosis, and treatment services across the country.

What specific investments has the federal government made in cancer infrastructure?

The federal government has established centres of excellence for cancer care across all six geopolitical zones. These centres are not merely symbolic; they are being meaningfully equipped. We now have cancer centres in Benin (University of Benin Teaching Hospital), Maiduguri, Lagos, Abakaliki, and other locations.

The National Hospital in Abuja, which has long provided cancer services, has also been upgraded, and additional centres are being developed. For example, the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi is being upgraded to an Oncological Centre of Excellence, while other federal hospitals are under consideration. Importantly, these centres are being equipped with radiotherapy facilities, and some are currently undergoing further upgrades.

How many functional radiotherapy machines are currently available in Nigeria?

At present, we have a minimum of about ten functional radiotherapy machines actively working across the country, including those in both public and private facilities. Some centres have more than one linear accelerator. While this represents progress, it is still inadequate for a population of over 200 million people, and more machines are urgently needed.

What are other challenges in the fight against cancer in the country?

Cost remains a major challenge. Immunohistochemistry testing in private laboratories is still unaffordable for many Nigerians. Although access has improved through public-private partnerships, sustainability remains a concern.

Chemotherapy is an even bigger challenge. Some cancers respond best to chemotherapy, such as breast cancer, while others respond more to radiotherapy. The cost of chemotherapy drugs, foreign exchange constraints, and importation difficulties have severely limited access.

Are there government initiatives aimed at supporting patients financially?

Yes. The federal government established the National Cancer Health Fund, which has supported patients with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers. There is also the National Cancer Access Programme (NCAP), which facilitates access to essential cancer medications.

However, bureaucratic delays have affected drug availability. Many patients are forced to pay out-of-pocket, which is extremely expensive. Sadly, some patients discontinue treatment entirely because they cannot afford it.

How serious is the oncology workforce shortage in Nigeria?

It is extremely serious. Cancer care is multidisciplinary and involves pathologists, surgeons, radiologists, oncology nurses, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists working together through multidisciplinary tumour boards.

Nigeria currently has fewer than 70 clinical oncologists nationwide, which is far below acceptable global standards. We also have fewer than 200 pathologists. There are shortages across all cancer-related specialties.

Why the shortage?

Migration is the major factor. Poor remuneration, insecurity, and unfavorable working conditions have driven both international and internal migration. Over 50% of Nigeria's oncology workforce is now concentrated in Lagos, while many northern states have little or no oncology expertise at all. This imbalance has resulted in long waiting times, limited access to care, and preventable deaths. Infrastructure alone is not enough--we need skilled personnel to operate equipment and care for patients.

What steps is the Nigerian Cancer Society taking to address these challenges?

We are actively engaging the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to resolve challenges related to drug access and workforce shortages. We have established a new national cancer intervention fund. The essence of the fund is to for us to pull N100 billion to support cancer patients and survivors, particularly in accessing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

What is your take on the Turai Yar'adua's cancer care center?

In 2008,the priority of Mrs Turai Yar'adua, wife of the late former president, was cancer care, and she had a clear vision to establish a cancer centre. That was how the project started. Unfortunately, her husband's presidency was cut short by his sudden death, and this significantly affected the continuity of that vision.

It is important to note that the initiative was not a formal federal government project; it was a personal effort driven by her passion for improving cancer care. After her husband's passing, many circumstances changed, and for personal reasons, the project was not continued. We believe her vision for the cancer space was commendable, which is why we are pursuing advocacy and engagement. Our plan in the new year is to reach out to her formally, thank her for the contributions she has already made, and explore whether there are ways she might be willing to continue or revive aspects of the project.

While she is no longer in government, there are still viable options. If she chooses to continue, it would likely involve mobilizing support from philanthropists, private-sector partners, or individuals and organizations that remain committed to her late husband's legacy.

Even if funding the original centre in its entirety is not feasible, there are other meaningful ways she could contribute--such as supporting cancer diagnosis, treatment services, nutrition, or patient support programmes.