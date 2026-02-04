Nigeria: ICPC Detains Ex-Nimasa Boss Jamoh

Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have detained a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh, Daily Trust can confirm.

Credible sources told Daily Trust that Jamoh, who headed the agency between 2020 and 2023, was still in the custody of the anti-graft agency as of the time of filing this report last night.

One of the sources said the former NIMASA boss was arrested after allegedly failing to honour several invitations extended to him by the commission following petitions submitted against him.

According to the source, one of the petitions accused Jamoh of conferring undue advantage on himself through fraudulent procurement processes, an action described as an abuse of office.

"The ICPC picked him up after he failed to honour several invitations extended to him. He is being investigated for abuse of office during his tenure at NIMASA," the source said.

When contacted last night, the spokesman of the commission, John Odey, confirmed Jamoh's arrest but declined to disclose details of the allegations against him.

"I will get back as soon as I have information on the reason for his arrest," the ICPC spokesman told Daily Trust.

What does NIMASA do?

Daily Trust reports that NIMASA is a government agency responsible for regulating and promoting maritime activities in Nigeria.

Specifically, the agency focuses on safety, security and development of the maritime industry.

NIMASA's roles also include ensuring the safety and security of ships and vessels, promoting maritime development and growth, protecting the marine environment and enforcing maritime laws and regulations.

Alleged N1.5trn fraud probe

In 2021, Jamoh personally wrote to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate a N1.5 trillion fraud allegation levelled against him.

The development came after one Jackson Ude accused him of diverting N1.5 trillion into his personal accounts, alleging that Jamoh diverted another $9.5 million to a different account traced to him.

In a series of tweets, Ude wrote: "Bashir Jamoh, DG of NIMASA, has told his friends he doesn't know anything about N1.5tn in any account. And that the story is a lie and fake news. When I wake up, I will drop his receipt. He just ate the bait."

In a letter to EFCC, Jamoh asked the agency to conduct a "thorough and painstaking" investigation into the allegations.

He said the probe will unravel the truth and put the record straight in the public domain.

But checks showed that the EFCC has not really acted on the matter.