Nigeria: 24-Year-Old Arrested Over Alleged N48.5m Scam At Lagos Airport

The Airport Police Command in Lagos has arrested a 24-year-old suspect linked to a large-scale fraud amounting to N48.5 million (Forty-Eight Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), equivalent to approximately $35,000.

This, the command said, is part of its sustained efforts to prevent criminal elements from exploiting the aviation environment.

The arrest was made by the Anti-Fraud Unit of the command on February 2, 2026, following actionable intelligence, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Airport Police Command, Lagos, ASP Mohammed Adeola.

The suspect, identified as Precious Onudhona (M), a native of Delta State, was apprehended at the airport while on his way to board a flight to Asaba, Delta State.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ASP Adeola stated that initial investigations revealed that the suspect became involved in fraudulent activities in 2023 after joining a syndicate engaged in romance-related scams.

The syndicate allegedly targeted unsuspecting victims via social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, using carefully crafted false identities and deceptive narratives.

Further findings indicate that the suspect posed as "Travis Kevin," a white American medical doctor, and fraudulently created a fake banking domain displaying fictitious account balances.

He reportedly used this platform to solicit funds from victims under the pretence of repaying them within a short period, the police stated.

The funds were claimed to be needed for feeding and medical supplies after he allegedly sustained injuries in the line of duty, which he received through cryptocurrency.

The Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, CP Ogunbode Olufunke, Mnips, was quoted as directing that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ensure that justice is served and that all other members of the fraud syndicate are identified and apprehended.

She reaffirmed the command's zero-tolerance stance against all forms of criminality within the airport ecosystem, describing the aviation environment as a highly sensitive corridor that must not be exploited for unlawful activities.

The suspect will be transferred to the Interpol section for continuation of investigation and prosecution.