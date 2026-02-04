Nigeria: Community Celebrates Release of Abducted Bandits' Leader

A prominent bandit leader, Abdu Lankai, who was captured by a rival group loyal to notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji, has been released.

Lankai, who spearheaded a peace deal in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, was instrumental in its implementation. His release has reportedly eased fears of renewed violence in the area.

For six tense days, residents of Jibia lived under the shadow of possible bloodshed. Markets closed earlier than usual, movement was restricted, and families went to bed each night uncertain of what the next day might bring.

"At that time, nobody slept with both eyes closed. We were afraid that if anything happened to Lankai, the whole peace process would collapse," a resident, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Trust.

Although once known for his involvement in banditry, locals said Lankai had recently become a key intermediary between armed groups and the community.

He was said to have played a central role in enforcing the Jibia peace agreement, mediating disputes, discouraging attacks on villages and persuading fighters to abandon violence.

The fragile calm was disrupted when Lankai was captured by rival armed factions loyal to commanders identified as Dogo Rabe and Black, both linked to Bello Turji. Sources familiar with the incident said the crisis was triggered by a failed arms deal.

According to the sources, an aide to Lankai allegedly collected money from rival factions with a promise to supply weapons but failed to deliver, leading to mistrust and rising tension.

A reconciliation meeting convened to resolve the dispute reportedly turned violent, leaving seven of Lankai's followers dead and several others seriously injured.

Lankai was taken away, sparking fears that his death could plunge Jibia back into another cycle of violence.

His eventual release brought visible relief to the community, as hundreds of residents thronged the Malamawa area of Jibia to celebrate what many described as a return to normalcy, commercial activities and social cohesion. About 300 former bandits loyal to Lankai were also present in a show of solidarity.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday after his release, Lankai thanked God for sparing his life and called on all parties to embrace peace.

"I thank God for sparing my life, and I thank everyone who came to show sympathy and solidarity. What I want now is peace. Whatever happened between me and my captors, I leave it to God," he said.

Community members described his return as a turning point. Another community leader, Musa Masa'ud, appealed to authorities to consolidate the fragile peace, while former fighters loyal to Lankai pledged renewed commitment to the peace process.