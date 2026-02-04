Liberia: Sen. Snowe Proposes Part-Time Roles for NEC Commissioners

Capitol Hill — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has introduced a proposal on Capitol Hill aimed at amending Liberia's Election Law.

The central aspect of his proposal is to transition the National Elections Commission (NEC) commissioners from full-time to part-time roles.

Senator Snowe, who also serves as the chair of the ECOWAS Committee on Political Affairs, Peace and Security, argued that this change would help conserve financial resources and alleviate budgetary pressures.

He asserted that the NEC commissioners are primarily active only during election periods, while for the majority of their tenure, they engage in activities such as retreats and social events funded by the national budget.

Though he did not provide specific evidence, Senator Snowe referenced practices in other countries where election commission roles are part-time. In these systems, Snowe continued, commissioners maintain other professional jobs and are called upon as needed during elections.

In Liberia, the Election Commission operates as a full-time entity, with commissioners serving six-year terms. According to Snowe, their main responsibilities occur only during general elections, by-elections, or mid-term elections.

Senator Snowe emphasized the importance of reforming electoral laws ahead of the 2029 elections.

He urged his colleagues in the Senate to proactively consider changes, so that the NEC commissioners remain productive throughout their tenure--not just during election cycles.

He warned against waiting until complaints arise after each election, advocating for a more continuous approach to reform.

"Madam Pro-temp, another issue that we are overlooking, and I am sure that we may want to discuss in 2028-2029, and it may be late, is reform to our election law. We need to reform our election law. The Election Commission should not only work during the election period. During the period between elections, they should be working to reform some of our election laws. I think we need to review our election law before the 2029 election.

He said, "We shouldn't always complain after every election that commissioners serve for six years, unless there's a by-election or a mid-term election before they start their work."-Edited by Othello B. Garblah.