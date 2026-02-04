Liberia: House Adjourns Session Amid Land Dispute Concerns

4 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives unexpectedly adjourned on Tuesday, after Rep. Priscilla Cooper of District #5 submitted a communication regarding pressing land issues near Camp Ramrod Military Barracks.

Rep. Cooper's communication urged the House to invite the Minister of Defense to brief members on issues affecting her constituents. The core of her request centered on the ongoing land dispute involving residents near the 72nd Military Barracks and the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Constituents in District #5 have raised concerns about their land occupancy, asserting that they possess proper documentation for their property.

Instead of proceeding with debate or referring the matter to the appropriate committee, Speaker Richard Koon's handling of the communication led to a breakdown in order. The session quickly descended into disagreement among representatives. The tension and lack of consensus resulted in the abrupt adjournment of the day's proceedings, leaving Cooper's concerns unaddressed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The adjournment also meant that other important agenda items were left untouched. Notably, a communication from Rep. Jerry K. Yorgbor of Electoral District #12, Montserrado County, regarding a "Proposal for the Establishment of a 25-Year National Development Plan for Liberia," was discharged from committee but received no attention in the session. This long-term policy framework, which could significantly impact Liberia's economic planning and infrastructure development, remains unexamined as a result.

Following the session, Rep. Cooper expressed her dissatisfaction with how her communication was handled to reporters.

She said she knows that the House works through committee and all she wanted was for the right people to come and provide clarity on what is going on.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.