Liberia: House Adjourns Session Amid Land Dispute Concerns

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives unexpectedly adjourned on Tuesday, after Rep. Priscilla Cooper of District #5 submitted a communication regarding pressing land issues near Camp Ramrod Military Barracks.

Rep. Cooper's communication urged the House to invite the Minister of Defense to brief members on issues affecting her constituents. The core of her request centered on the ongoing land dispute involving residents near the 72nd Military Barracks and the Armed Forces of Liberia.

Constituents in District #5 have raised concerns about their land occupancy, asserting that they possess proper documentation for their property.

Instead of proceeding with debate or referring the matter to the appropriate committee, Speaker Richard Koon's handling of the communication led to a breakdown in order. The session quickly descended into disagreement among representatives. The tension and lack of consensus resulted in the abrupt adjournment of the day's proceedings, leaving Cooper's concerns unaddressed.

The adjournment also meant that other important agenda items were left untouched. Notably, a communication from Rep. Jerry K. Yorgbor of Electoral District #12, Montserrado County, regarding a "Proposal for the Establishment of a 25-Year National Development Plan for Liberia," was discharged from committee but received no attention in the session. This long-term policy framework, which could significantly impact Liberia's economic planning and infrastructure development, remains unexamined as a result.

Following the session, Rep. Cooper expressed her dissatisfaction with how her communication was handled to reporters.

She said she knows that the House works through committee and all she wanted was for the right people to come and provide clarity on what is going on.