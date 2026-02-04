Liberia: Abandoned & Unsafe - How a Defunct Rice Milling Facility in Kakata Became a Public Threat

KAKATA — What was once a symbol of agricultural promise in Margibi County has become a source of fear, insecurity, and environmental concern for nearby residents.

The Fabrar Milling Company, a rice processing facility located in Kakata, has been abandoned since mid-2022, leaving behind deteriorating infrastructure, overgrown surroundings, and a growing sense of danger for communities living around the site. Residents say the deserted facility has become a breeding ground for snakes, criminal activity, and environmental hazards, raising questions about corporate responsibility and regulatory enforcement.

A Company That Stopped Without Cleanup

Fabrar Liberia is a Liberian-owned agribusiness company established in 2009 with the stated goal of boosting domestic rice production and reducing Liberia's dependence on imported rice. According to information gathered during this investigation, the company ceased operations in June 2022, citing financial difficulties.

However, community members and former workers say the shutdown was abrupt. Heavy equipment was left behind, workers were reportedly not fully compensated, and the company failed to secure or rehabilitate the facility before leaving.

"The place has been abandoned completely," said a resident of the Old Cassava Market Community, which lies close to the milling site. "Bush has taken over, and dangerous animals are now coming into our area."

Rising Fear and Insecurity

Residents and regular passersby describe the abandoned premises as a security risk, particularly at night. The lack of lighting and maintenance has allegedly allowed criminal groups to operate around the facility.

Harrison Tucker, a local businessperson who frequently passes the site, said he has been harassed on more than one occasion.

"This place is not safe for us," Tucker said. "Twice, groups of young men attacked me and took my phone and other belongings because the whole area is dark. If nothing is done, something worse will happen."

Another resident, Diamond Brown, described repeated encounters with wildlife emerging from the abandoned structure.

"Since the company was abandoned, the building and its surroundings have become fearful for us," Brown said. "We have killed snakes coming from the building many times."

Environmental and Legal Concerns

Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law require companies whose operations may affect the environment to obtain environmental permits, conduct Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), and implement mitigation measures to prevent harm to surrounding communities.

Legal experts note that even after operations cease, companies remain responsible for ensuring that project sites do not pose environmental or public safety risks.

In the case of Fabrar Milling Company, residents allege that the premises have been left bushy, unsanitary, and unsafe conditions that potentially violate environmental protection standards.

This investigation found no public record indicating that the site has undergone a post-closure environmental assessment or remediation.

EPA Response and Enforcement Questions

Efforts to obtain official clarification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on whether Fabrar has been cited or warned were unsuccessful. The EPA declined to comment on the record, citing ongoing investigations.

However, available EPA data show that the agency has taken enforcement actions against other companies for similar environmental violations. In 2025 alone, the EPA reportedly carried out more than 140 enforcement actions nationwide, imposing environmental fines totaling over US$300,000.

The absence of publicly known enforcement actions against Fabrar has fueled concern among residents, who question whether regulatory oversight has been applied consistently.

Political and Management Context

Fabrar Liberia was founded by Jeanie Milly Cooper, who later served as Liberia's Minister of Agriculture. During its operational years, the company faced allegations of mismanagement and procurement irregularities, though no court judgments against the company or its founder were identified during this investigation.

A senior official at the Ministry of Agriculture, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the company had been experiencing financial difficulties prior to its closure and had received warnings related to its operational practices.

Company's Silence

Repeated attempts to obtain a comment from Fabrar Milling Company's management were unsuccessful. Phone calls and messages sent to known company contacts went unanswered.

Without a response from the company, affected communities remain uncertain about whether the site will be rehabilitated, secured, or formally transferred to the state.

A Community Left Behind

For residents living near the abandoned facility, the consequences are immediate and daily. Beyond fears of crime and wildlife, former workers say they are still owed compensation, while the wider community has lost what was once Margibi County's only rice milling facility.

"The company is gone, but the problems remain with us," said one resident. "We did not benefit when they left, and now we are suffering the consequences."

As Liberia continues to promote agricultural investment and industrial growth, the Fabrar case highlights a pressing question: who ensures accountability when companies leave without cleaning up after themselves?

For now, the abandoned milling plant in Kakata stands as a reminder that development without enforcement can leave communities paying the price long after investors walk away.

Editorial Note: This story was written by investigative journalism students of the University of Liberia, Department of Communication and Media Studies, under the supervision of Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh. The publisher bears no responsibility for any errors or omissions contained in this article.