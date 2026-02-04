Liberia: MNG Gold Again

Kokoyah Statutory District — Allegations of environmental abuse and public safety neglect have been leveled against MNG Gold, as community leaders and environmental advocates in Kokoyah Statutory District raise alarm over what they describe as mounting risks to lives, livelihoods, and the natural ecosystem. The accusations, which are gaining traction across Bong County, paint a troubling picture of a major mining operation allegedly failing to uphold its social and environmental responsibilities.

Leading the charge is local community advocate Dennis Garsinii, who has warned that the damage allegedly caused by MNG Gold goes far beyond what can be repaired through short-term or superficial interventions. He criticized what he termed a "band-aid approach" to environmental remediation, arguing that such measures only mask deeper, long-term harm suffered by host communities. "You cannot destroy people's environment and think you can fix it with temporary gestures," Garsinii cautioned.

Central to the accusations are claims that MNG Gold has failed to properly condition and maintain critical roads used for transporting heavy mining materials. According to community sources, the deteriorated road conditions have contributed to multiple traffic accidents, endangering motorists, pedestrians, and nearby residents. Advocates argue that road safety is not optional but a core obligation of any large-scale concessionaire operating in rural communities.

Garsinii further alleged that MNG Gold is obligated under existing arrangements to maintain and utilize the Botota Gbarnga road corridor. Instead, critics claim the company has chosen to divert its operations through a road in Bong County Electoral District #2. Observers say this decision appears to be driven by political convenience rather than safety, accountability, or respect for agreements made with affected communities.

Environmental concerns extend beyond road infrastructure. Residents of David Dean's Town, Sayeweh Town, and Bargon Town have reported alleged chemical spills and improper waste disposal within and around MNG Gold's concession areas. Community members fear that these practices may have contaminated soil and water sources, exposing families to serious long-term health risks. "People are afraid of what they are drinking and what they are farming," one resident lamented.

According to Garsinii, the situation reflects a broader failure to prioritize human welfare in mining operations. He stressed that holding a mining concession is not a crime and should not result in suffering for local populations. "Development must not come at the cost of poisoned land, unsafe roads, and sick people," he asserted, calling for a more people-centered approach to resource extraction.

The growing outcry has fueled demands for stronger regulatory oversight and decisive intervention by relevant authorities. Community leaders are urging environmental regulators and government agencies to ensure that MNG Gold complies fully with environmental laws, road safety standards, and social obligations to host communities.

As pressure mounts, the unfolding controversy in Kokoyah Statutory District is shaping up to be a critical test of Liberia's commitment to responsible mining and environmental justice. For many residents, the stakes are clear: without urgent action, the promise of development risks being overshadowed by lasting damage to both people and the land they depend on.