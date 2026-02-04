Nigeria: Corruption Allegations - Again, Court Adjourns Case Against Ganduje, Wife

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the Kano State High Court has adjourned till April 15, 2026, for the hearing of preliminary objections and all other pending applications in the corruption and misappropriation allegations filed against a former Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his wife, Professor Hafsat Ganduje, his son Abba Ganduje and six others.

The state government had filed an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against the immediate past APC National chairman, his wife, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Counsel for the state government, Victor Oni, informed the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed with a motion on notice dated November 2025 seeking the court's leave to provide additional evidence against the defendants.

However, counsel for Ganduje, his wife and son, Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, replied that they were ready to proceed with their motion on stay of proceedings dated July 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Counsel to the third and seventh defendants, Adekunle Taiye-Falola, also told the court that they had filed a motion on notice dated May 23, 2025 and subject to the court's convenience, are willing to move the same.

Similarly, counsel to the sixth defendant, Abubakar Ahmad, said they had filed a notice of preliminary objection and an application for extension of time to reply on points of law dated Feb. 2, 2026 and therefore sought an adjournment, arguing that the application was not yet ripe for hearing.

After hearing all the parties in the case, the presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, adjourned the matter until April 15, 2026, for the hearing of preliminary objections and all pending applications.