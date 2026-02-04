South Africa: SA Medical Research Council Conducts Groundbreaking HIV Vaccine Trial in Humans

4 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The first participant in the BRILLIANT 011 first-in-human clinical trial for the HIV vaccine has been enrolled at the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation (DTHF) site at the Groote Schuur Hospital.

The groundbreaking trial is being conducted by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), together with the DTHF and the Wits Health Consortium.

"The trial is testing two cutting-edge vaccine components - BG505 GT1.1 and 426c.Mod.Core-C4b - administered with the SMNP adjuvant.

"These state-of-the-art immunogens are the result of international scientific collaboration involving the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the Scripps Consortium for HIV/AIDS Vaccine Development and Amsterdam University Medical Centers.

"The trial is...marking a major milestone in African-led HIV vaccine research. BRILLIANT 011 brings renewed hope that an HIV vaccine developed through African science, for African populations, is becoming increasingly possible," the SAMRC said in a statement.

SAMRC sponsor representative, Professor Glenda Gray, said: "Advances in HIV vaccine research and development place our team in a pivotal position to map immune responses to these novel vaccines in order to guide further development of this regimen."

African partnership

The BRILLIANT Consortium (BRinging Innovation to cLinical and Laboratory research to end HIV In Africa through New vaccine Technology) is an initiative launched some two years ago and the study forms part of this consortium.

The consortium unites leading researchers from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique, and is "notable for being predominantly led by African women scientists, with the SAMRC leading this first study".

"Despite facing severe setbacks following US funding cuts that threatened to derail the programme, the BRILLIANT Consortium demonstrated remarkable scientific resilience.

"Through swift leadership action and the mobilisation of new investment, the team successfully preserved the integrity of the research and ensured that Africa's first clinical trial under BRILLIANT could proceed," the statement said.

