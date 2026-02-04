Nigeria: Tonto Dikeh, Son Reunite With Ex-Husband After 10-Year Feud

"This is grace speaking..."

Barely two weeks after announcing their reconciliation, Nigerian actress and singer Tonto Dikeh, alongside her son, King Andre, met with her ex-husband, businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Dikeh described the reconciliation with her son's father as a divine restoration, following years of public conflict and separation.

The actress, who earlier explained that the reconciliation was in their son's best interest, posted footage of Andre's first meeting with his father in 10 years.

The video was posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the clip, Ms Dikeh appeared with Jerry Eze, a Nigerian Pentecostal pastor, founder and Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD).

Video ops

The video showed Ms Dikeh and her son embracing Mr Churchill, after which they posed for photographs with Mr Eze.

Reacting to the moment, the actress said God had rewritten stories many believed were already over.

"This is grace speaking... and Hearts for Jesus obeying. Time failed. Grace prevailed. Time could not cancel what God ordained. Restoration has a voice, and today it spoke. To my spiritual father, Papa Jerry Eze, you will never see a better yesterday.

"Thank you for your unwavering submission to God's call. Through you, God transformed who I once was into the woman I am becoming strong, grounded, and full of His grace. May God continually reward you beyond words. What God can't do doesn't exist", she wrote.

Reunion

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Churchill took to social media to describe the reunion as a "divine restoration" following years of public conflict and separation.

He said both parties had put their past differences behind them and were now prepared to co-parent amicably.

However, Ms Dikeh revealed that the breakthrough, which led to the reconciliation, occurred during a 21-day fasting and prayer programme at her church.

She said she endured a decade of hardship, marked by personal struggles and intense public scrutiny, including raising her son for years without knowing his father.

The actress also spoke about how Mr Churchill eventually released her son's international passport, describing it as a significant step in their reconciliation process.

Backstory

In 2017, this newspaper reported that the actress confirmed the end of her marriage during an appearance on "Rubbin' Minds", hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

She said she sought a divorce on the grounds of alleged domestic abuse and infidelity.

Ms Dikeh accused her then-husband, Mr Churchill, whom she married in 2015, of engaging in an extramarital relationship with his personal assistant, Rosy Meurer.

She also alleged that he was gay or bisexual and linked him to cyber fraud, among other claims.

In response to the allegations, Mr Churchill instituted legal action at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, seeking redress.

He later filed a N500 million lawsuit against the actress over her controversial interview aired in May 2019.

Mr Churchill also petitioned the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, accusing Ms Dikeh of forging documents and unlawfully selling his Toyota Prado SUV, valued at N22 million.

Although the couple remained separated, this newspaper reported in February 2021 that Mr Churchill introduced Rosy Meurer as his new wife, marking a new chapter in his personal life.