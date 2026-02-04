Nigeria: Bandits Kill 13 in Fresh Katsina Attack - Police

The attackers stormed Doma town, in Tafoki district, around midday on Tuesday and operated for several hours, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

At least 13 people were killed on Tuesday after bandits attacked the Doma community in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, according to the police.

However, locals said the death toll was higher.

The attackers stormed Doma town, in Tafoki district, around midday on Tuesday and operated for several hours, witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Residents said the heavily armed bandits moved freely within the community between about 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., shooting sporadically, assaulting residents, and setting houses and shops ablaze.

"They were in town from around noon until after the Azahar prayer. They terrorised the community," a resident said, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

"We have gathered 19 bodies so far for funeral prayers. The victims include men and women."

Another resident said several people who were severely beaten during the raid later died from their injuries.

However, in a statement issued Tuesday night, the police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, said 13 persons were killed during the attack.

"On February 3, 2026, at about 1400 hours, a distress call was received that some suspected bandits, armed with dangerous weapons and shooting sporadically, attacked Doma village, **Faskari Local Government Area," the statement said.

He added that security operatives, including the military and members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, were mobilised to the area, but the assailants fled before their arrival.

The chairman of Faskari Local Government Area, Surajo Aliyu Daudawa, described the attack as a reprisal, saying the gunmen killed about 20 people and destroyed property, including residential buildings and a vehicle.

"It's unfortunate because for the past five months, we have not witnessed this kind of incident," Mr Daudawa said.

"The bandits came and killed people, burnt houses and a vehicle. There were no security personnel in the community at the time of the invasion."

He said the bodies of the victims had been moved to the Tafoki community for burial and expressed sympathy with the affected families.

The attack comes after months of relative calm in parts of Faskari LGA, which residents attributed to negotiations between authorities and armed groups operating in the area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Faskari and other communities in Katsina South senatorial district have repeatedly been targeted by armed groups in recent years, with residents often left exposed to raids, killings, and kidnappings.

Police said investigations had commenced to identify and arrest those responsible, adding that normalcy had been restored to the community.