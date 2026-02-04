Nigeria: Senate Urges Mandatory Stocking of Snake Anti-Venom, Other Antidotes in Hospitals

The Senate on Tuesday called on the federal and state governments to urgently ensure the adequate stocking, availability and accessibility of life-saving antidotes including snake anti-venom and emergency medicines in both public and private hospitals across the country.

The call followed the consideration and adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule (APC, Lagos West), which highlighted the rising incidence of medical emergencies such as snakebites, scorpion stings, poisoning, drug overdoses and other forms of envenomation requiring immediate medical intervention.

In her lead debate, Adebule noted that delays in administering specific antidotes often result in avoidable deaths and irreversible health complications.

She expressed particularly expressed concern over the reported death of Miss Ifunanya Nwangene, who allegedly died after a snakebite in Abuja, describing the incident as a tragic example of the gaps in emergency preparedness and antidote availability in Nigeria's health system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The lawmaker observed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies snakebite envenoming as a neglected tropical disease and emphasises the need for timely access to safe and effective antivenoms, especially in countries like Nigeria where such incidents remain common.

She also recalled constitutional provisions which mandate the state to ensure the welfare of citizens.

Senator Adebule cited Section 17(3)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which requires government to provide adequate medical and health facilities, and Section 14(2)(b), which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

She expressed concern that many public and private hospitals do not stock essential antidotes such as antivenoms and anti-toxins, or keep them in insufficient quantities.

According to the motion, this often leads to dangerous treatment delays, unnecessary referrals and preventable loss of lives.

The motion further lamented that victims of snakebites and poisoning emergencies are frequently forced to move between public and private hospitals during the critical "golden hour" in search of antidotes, a situation the lawmaker said, significantly increases mortality and morbidity rates.

Adopting the motion, the Senate called on health regulatory authorities to make the stocking of essential antidotes a mandatory requirement for the licensing, registration and renewal of accreditation of private hospitals, while also urging adequate budgetary provision and efficient supply mechanisms for public hospitals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senate also directed the Federal Ministry of Information and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on nationwide public sensitisation campaigns on the importance of prompt hospital presentation after snakebites, poisoning and other envenomation incidents, warning against the dangers of delayed treatment.

In addition, lawmakers urged the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to strengthen the National Building Code by making the installation of Non-Return Valves (NRVs) mandatory in buildings, to prevent rodents and snakes from entering homes through drainage systems.

The Senate said the measures were necessary to prevent avoidable deaths and strengthen emergency healthcare response across the country.