Liberia: Lopez - 'Fc Fassell Unplayable At This Moment'

Monrovia — FC Fassell's transformation under Fabio Lopez has been nothing short of remarkable.

Nine matches into his tenure, the reigning Liberian champions remain unbeaten, boasting six wins, three draws, 15 goals scored, and only two conceded.

The "Soccer Missionaries" suffered a sluggish start to the season, which led to the dismissal of Bosnian manager Amir Alagić.

However, the tide has turned the team currently sits second on the LFA First Division table, breathing down the necks of the league leaders LISCR FC who top the table with 35 points three more then Fassell FC.

For Lopez, a coach with two decades of experience spanning multiple continents, his assessment of the team's current form is not arrogance, but a reflection of reality.

"At this moment of the league, we are unplayable," he stated boldly.

It is a confident claim, yet one backed by statistical evidence. Fassell's defensive record has been watertight, their attacking play ruthless, and their tactical cohesion striking.

The Italian tactician told local sports journalists that this momentum is the by product of relentless work on the training ground.

"For me, it's never enough," Lopez said. "The players know it, the staff know it. We must keep improving every day."

Club Ambition Over Philosophy

Lopez is clear that the club's ambition, rather than just the coach's ideas, drives the project.

"Many clubs think it is the coach who must give the plan. No. It is the club that must give the plan to the coach. Here, the plan is to win the league again."

Yet, perhaps reflecting the superstition rooted in his Italian upbringing, Lopez remains cautious about speaking openly of another title. "A professional coach never promises something only God can promise," he added. "What I can promise is my commitment, professionalism, and 100% of my knowledge."

A Philosophy of Respect

The hallmark of Lopez's tenure has been a focus on human management. "Players are not players first; they are people first," he explained.

"If you build unity and respect, it will help. I love all of them. There is no one I don't respect, including the staff."

However, his insistence on discipline remains uncompromising. "If I allow one player to do whatever he wants, I disrespect the other 25. That's why we call it a team."

The Road to the Title

Despite the hot streak, Lopez acknowledges the mounting pressure of a tight title race. "This season is much more competitive. Five or six clubs are waiting for someone to make a mistake."

While the club has eyes on the CAF Champions League, Lopez knows continental ambitions hinge entirely on domestic dominance. "If you talk about the CAF Confederations Cup or Champions League, it means I need to win the title here first."