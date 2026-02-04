Liberia: LNHA Boss Urges Discipline As 2026 Handball League Sets Off - Calls for Professionalism From Coaches, Athletes

Monrovia — The President of the Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA), Aratus G. Larkpor, has issued a stern call to coaches and athletes participating in the 2026 National Handball League, urging strict adherence to competition rules to ensure a seamless and successful season.

Speaking to reporters in Monrovia, Larkpor reminded stakeholders that the league which features 12 teams (six male and six female) serves as the primary engine for preparing Liberian athletes for both domestic glory and international representation.

According to the LNHA boss, discipline and sportsmanship are the twin pillars necessary for the league to meet its objective of developing athletes who are mentally and physically equipped to face regional rivals.

Larkpor commended the level of sportsmanship witnessed during the previous season, describing the conduct of coaches and players as a positive foundation for the sport's growth in Liberia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If our athletes can continue to show good sportsmanship among themselves, they will gain more skills and confidence that will make the game more interesting not only for them but also for other young people who have a passion for handball," Larkpor said.

He emphasized that technical skill alone is insufficient, noting that responsible behavior on and off the court remains a mandatory requirement for anyone wearing a handball jersey in the national league.

With Liberia looking to increase its footprint in continental handball, Larkpor noted that the 2026 season is a critical evaluation period for national team scouts.

"I'm making this call because this league is part of their preparation for upcoming local and international competitions," he noted. "The only way they can deliver skillful performances and positive results is by behaving responsibly at all times and remembering that good deportment is a key aspect of the sport."

The LNHA president also extended appreciation to the association's officiating corps. He lauded the referees for their performance during the previous campaign and expressed confidence that they will maintain high levels of professionalism and neutrality throughout the 2026 season.