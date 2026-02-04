Ghanaian Man Kills Himself After DNA Tests Returned Negative

A Ghanaian man in Denmark has reportedly killed himself after paternity tests for children he raised returned negative.

Benjamin Offei was shocked to find out none of four children he raised was his biological child, according to Ghanaian media.

Offei's death on Sunday, February 1, ignited mixed reactions on social media in Ghana and Denmark after one of his friends posted about the incident.

"My friend Benjamine Offei who found out in a DNA test that all 4 children are not his children in his 19 years relationship with his Ghanaian wife has committed suicide in his garage in

Copenhagen..," one Facebook user called Bmm Swerdna (Abeifuo Kunu) wrote on Sunday.

The Facebook user claimed to have talked to Offei before his death and told him about the shocking news.

Reports said Offei had been in a longtime relationship with his wife, who lived in Ghana before moving to Denmark.

It is said they had been married for nine years.