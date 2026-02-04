Nigeria: Governor Alia Orders Manhunt As Terrorists Attack Benue Community

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered a manhunt for the terrorists responsible for a deadly attack in Abande community, Turan, in Kwande local government area of the state which claimed several lives and injured many.

Governor Alia confirmed that the people of Abande came under attack by terrorists who opened fire on innocent people on a market day, killing residents and razing houses.

Although, the Benue state government did not state the number of casualties, Governor Alia condemned in strong terms the Tuesday's terrorist attacks on the people of Abande.

In a statement issued by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday, Alia said he has already directed the relevant security agencies to intensify operations in the affected areas, go after the perpetrators with all energies at their disposal, and restore safety to the communities.

He said the terrorists have dared the state and the Nigeria security system once more and must be attended to in the language they understand better.

Governor Alia said, "My heart goes out to the peaceful people of Abande. This cowardly act of terror, which claimed innocent lives, including a gallant police officer, and led to the destruction of homes, is an assault on our shared humanity and an affront to the peace and security of Benue State.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Abande community at this painful time.

"May I assure the peace loving people of Benue that this government will not relent in its duty to protect lives and property."

The statement added, "I have already directed the relevant security agencies to intensify operations in the affected areas, go after the perpetrators with all energies at their disposal, and restore safety to our communities.

"We are meticulously strengthening collaboration with federal security authorities and our local intelligence structures to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and that such attacks are decisively prevented.

"Let me also assure the people of Turan and Kwande at large that, you are not alone. I stand with you in solidarity and compassion."

Governor Alia, therefore, charged the people to hold fast to hope, unity, and resilience at "this moment of grief, saying the state shall overcome this challenge."