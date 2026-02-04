Nigeria: INEC Finalises 2027 Election Timetable, Awaits New Electoral Law

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its preparedness to conduct the 2027 general election despite ongoing delays in the passage of the amended Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

The commission said it has already concluded work on the election timetable and schedule of activities, stressing that its preparations were progressing steadily while it awaits legislative action on the proposed amendments to the electoral law.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during an engagement with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), where he briefed stakeholders on the commission's level of readiness ahead of the next general election.

Amupitan noted that INEC has formally transmitted its recommendations on the Electoral Act amendment to the National Assembly, adding that the timing of the law's passage remains a critical factor that could influence certain election-related activities.

According to him, some components of the already-prepared timetable may require adjustments depending on when lawmakers conclude work on the amended Electoral Act and when it is eventually signed into law.

He, however, assured that the delay would not derail the commission's commitment to conducting credible, free and fair elections, emphasising that INEC remained focused on its constitutional mandate.

The INEC chairman further explained that until the amended Electoral Act is passed and assented to, the commission will continue to discharge its duties strictly in line with the provisions of the existing legal framework.

He also called for sustained collaboration with civil society organisations and other stakeholders, noting that their engagement remains crucial to strengthening public confidence in the electoral process ahead of the 2027 polls.