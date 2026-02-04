Nigeria: Family, Military Pay Last Respect to Retired Avm Okorodudu

Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Terry Omatsola Okorodudu, a distinguished retired officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), was honoured with a Service of Songs on January 11, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State, following his passing in September 2025 after a brief illness.

The event celebrated a life defined by service, discipline, patriotism, and community leadership.

The ceremony drew military colleagues, political associates, family members, and well-wishers from across the country, reflecting AVM Okorodudu's far-reaching influence.

Born on August 27, 1955, AVM Okorodudu was commissioned into the Nigerian Air Force in 1976 and rose steadily through the ranks, retiring in 2010 as an Air Vice Marshal. Beyond his military service, he remained actively engaged in national and political affairs, particularly in Delta State, and was widely recognised as a mentor, party stalwart, and community leader of integrity.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Joan Okorodudu, children, and grandchildren. His passing prompted tributes from across Nigeria, including from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who acknowledged his contributions to national security and development.

The Service of Songs featured hymns, prayers, scripture readings, and heartfelt tributes. A close family friend described him as "a beacon of integrity and service, a man who flew with honour and lived with purpose."

A senior colleague from the Air Force said, "His legacy is etched in the hearts of all who served with him and all who knew him as a friend and mentor." He added that AVM Okorodudu led by example, insisting on professionalism while mentoring younger officers with patience and empathy.

Another colleague, a former Squadron officer and later a politician, said: "AVM Terry was a man of integrity and a man of his word. Terry is a man of discipline; he taught us how to navigate our way through the military and politics. He was a man of intellect and integrity. His yes was his yes, and his no was his no; he wouldn't leave you guessing on anything. He was a very intelligent man and it was really hard to catch up with him. He taught me all that I needed to know. I really miss him and I hope he is in a better place. May his soul rest in peace."

Political associates also highlighted his post-retirement contributions. One party leader said, "He devoted his life to duty and love for his country, long after he left active service. His example is one we must carry forward."

His connection to his roots was another focus of the tributes. A community leader from Delta State described him as a proud son and prince of his land, whose achievements brought honour not only to his family but to his people.

The clergy officiating the service spoke of a man of faith who believed in service to God and humanity. Several speakers noted that AVM Okorodudu was never driven by personal gain, but by a strong sense of duty and moral responsibility.

Throughout the service, attendees remembered his calm leadership, accessibility, and encouragement of excellence. Many described him as a bridge-builder, uniting people across generations, professions, and backgrounds.

In closing, a family representative thanked attendees and those who sent messages of condolence, noting that the overwhelming support reflected the life AVM Okorodudu led. One final tribute captured the evening's sentiment: "Though he has taken his final flight, his values, lessons, and example will continue to guide us."

The Service of Songs stood as a testament to a life marked by honour, sacrifice, and an enduring legacy in Nigeria's military and civic history.