Ghana: All Set for Akwaaba Fest From March 5-7

A programme aimed at driving the youth economy and a global platform to project Ghana's cultural assets to the rest of the world has been launched.

The event dubbed Akwaaba Festival is part of Ghana's preparation to mark another Independence anniversary, one of the country's most significant youth-driven cultural, tourism, and lifestyle platforms.

This edition marks the 5th year, and the festival has evolved into a multi-day national cultural season, running before, during, and after March 6, transforming Independence celebrations into a vibrant, inclusive, and economically impactful experience.

Anchored to Ghana's Independence calendar, Akwaaba Festival is more than entertainment. It is a commercial, cultural, and tourism ecosystem that delivers measurable value for brands, creatives, SMEs, media, government institutions, and the wider economy, while amplifying youth participation, cultural preservation, and nation branding.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A Festival with Purpose

Akwaaba Festival's vision is to position Ghana as a leading cultural destination by showcasing the country's creative power, heritage, and modern lifestyle to Africa and the global diaspora.

The festival actively deepens youth engagement in Independence celebrations, promotes Ghanaian culture across music, fashion, food, and art, and stimulates tourism, hospitality, and SME growth during Independence week.

The festival attracts a highly engaged audience of young professionals, students, creatives, entrepreneurs, tourists, diaspora visitors, media, influencers, and tastemakers-an audience that values authenticity, storytelling, and purpose-led brands.

Economic Growth

Creating revenue opportunities for vendors, designers, musicians, service providers, and hospitality businesses, while generating jobs across the creative and events value chain.

Cultural preservation and innovation, showcasing music, fashion, dance, and art from all 16 regions of Ghana, and providing platforms for emerging talent alongside established cultural icons. Tourism and nation branding, positioning Ghana as a vibrant Independence-season destination and enhancing visitor experience beyond official state ceremonies.

As part of the festival, there would be a vive fair (Cultural Trade & Lifestyle market), Akwaaba Experience (Free Independence Concert), National Open Mic Concert, Tribal Fashion Parade, Cultural Displays, Dance & DJ Experience among others.