Ghana: Accra Hearts of Oak Appoints Julius Ben Emunah As Managing Director

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has appointed Julius Ben Emunah as its new managing director, with effect from February 2, 2026.

The appointment was announced by the Board of Directors of the club in a press release issued in Accra on Tuesday.

Mr Emunah takes over from Dr Delali Anku Adiamah, who has stepped down from the position.

According to the board, the new managing director brings close to ten years of experience in football administration, governance, sports broadcasting and sports management at both national and continental levels.

Before his appointment, Mr Emunah worked as Head of Competitions at the Ghana Football Association.

He previously served as Regional Administrator at the Western Regional Football Association, National Safety and Security Officer, and Club Licensing Manager at the GFA.

The board noted that throughout his career, he has shown strong leadership in competition management, club licensing, event organisation, media relations, regulatory work and engagement with stakeholders.

It added that he has also played key roles in major competitions such as CAF interclub finals, AFCON qualifiers, CHAN and the African Games.

On his academic background, the club stated that Mr Emunah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from the University of Cape Coast and a Global Masters in Sports Management and Legal Skills with FC Barcelona at ISDE Law Business School in Spain.

The Board of Directors expressed confidence in his ability to lead Hearts of Oak into a new phase of professionalism, transparency and competitiveness in line with international standards.

As managing director, he will be in charge of the club's administrative, commercial and sporting activities.

He is expected to work closely with the technical team, players, supporters, sponsors and other stakeholders to promote growth and long term success.

Accra Hearts of Oak assured supporters and partners of its continued commitment to excellence on and off the field as the club begins this new chapter under Mr Emunah's leadership.