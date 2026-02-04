Ghana: NIA Announces Temporary System Challenges After Update

3 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The National Identification Authority has announced temporary technical challenges following the introduction of a new system to reflect revised fees and charges.

In a public notice issued on February 2, 2026, the Authority explained that the challenges were identified after the deployment of the newly designed system.

According to the NIA, its technical team is working to fix the problems and ensure that the system becomes fully stable and operates smoothly within a short time.

The Authority appealed to the general public for patience and cooperation while the process is completed.

It encouraged members of the public who need help to contact the Authority through its official social media platforms or the NIA Call Centre on 0302 999 306, 0302 999 307 or 0302 999 309.

The NIA assured the public of its commitment to providing efficient, reliable and uninterrupted identity services.

