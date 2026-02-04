Gambia: Vibes FM Appoints Marong New GM

The management of the Vibes FM radio station has approved the appointment of Mr Ousman A. Marong, as the new General Manager of the Manjai-Kunda-based digital radio station, founded by veteran DJ and radio magnate Mr Momodou Siray Jallow, alias DJ Mo.

According to the Management of the station, Marong was chosen for the position due to his expertise in journalism, international exposure, outstanding managerial skills and unrivalled passion for the profession. His role involves directing the affairs of the organisation and ensuring that he makes sure that the station becomes a force to be reckoned with.

Reacting to his appointment, the former manager of Niumi FM, appreciated the organisation for believing in him adding that he will do his best to write his name in gold.

"I will do my utmost best to write Vibes FM's name in gold and solidify its reputation as a leading voice in the Gambia," he said.

Marong, whose Niumi FM radio station was recently sold, revealed that his appointment is scheduled for Monday, February 2nd, 2026, and assured stakeholders of delivering on his promises. He called on the staff and well-wishers to get their gloves shoved together with him on efforts aimed at making sure of Vibes FM a darling of listeners.

"To my North Bank listeners, particularly Niumika's, I want to say all is not lost. You can still follow me on Vibes FM on 106.1 frequency modulation. You can still contact me for adverts, projects, etc. I have learned that, to you (the Niumikas), you never failed, and I want to believe you will still follow me on Vibes FM. Your favourite 'Eyeball Show' would still hold."

Media Background

Marong is a Gambian migration reporter and an investigative journalist based in The Gambia. He holds a diploma in journalism. He began his journalism career in The Gambia with The Daily Newspaper in 2010, as a junior reporter and rose through the ranks to become the chief political anchor with Taranga FM, before becoming an international correspondent for Mamos Media. He has worked with many media organisations in The Gambia such as The Daily newspaper; The Standard; West Coast Radio and Unique FM now Taxi FM where he was freelancing.

Currently, he is the country coordinator of the Mediterranean Foundation for the Survival of African Migrants (MFSAM), working with international bodies such as the UN, UNHCR, IOM, the G20, rescue team of migrants at sea working to fight irregular migration and human trafficking amongst others. Additionally, Marong is the first Gambian Journalist to win a four-month fellowship under the Solutions Journalism Network where he underwent a rigorous media fellowship training in Nigeria with the Solutions Journalism Network, under the Nigeria Health Watch CPHA Fellowship: Marong was awarded a fellowship to attend the 2022 CPHIA (Conference on Public Health in Africa, Uganda).

Awards: He is among the five (5),Gambian Journalists to be awarded by the Turkish News Agency, Anadolu, on online media training dubbed "Online New Generation Journalism Basic and Advanced Training Program by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Banjul office in which over ninety-eight, (98) journalists across the continent took part in the international media training.

