Gambia: Concern Mounts Over Infrastructure, Jobs As Sports Minister Tours Regions

Community leaders and youths in provincial Gambia have raised concerns over sports infrastructures and unemployment rate in the Gambia, calling for more inclusive development and youth friendly opportunities.

The call was made as the Minister for Youth and Sports continues his nationwide tour with a visit to parts of Central River (CRR) and Upper River Regions.

In CRR, the minister and delegation first called on the Regional Governor, Hon. Ousman Bah, who reaffirmed his region's readiness to work closely with the ministry to advance youth and sports development.

He described young people as central to the region's future and welcomed stronger collaboration to address their challenges.

The town-hall interface that followed brought together youth leaders, government officials and stakeholders to deliberate on six key thematic areas; youth employment, skills and entrepreneurship, youth leadership, participation and governance; sports development and infrastructure, inclusion covering gender, disability and rural youth, health, wellbeing and sports for development, and partnership and innovation.

During the discussions, Deputy Governor Hon. Sainey Mbye, and members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and youth representatives drew attention to major gaps in youth development infrastructure, particularly in northern CRR.

Calls were also made for more recreational facilities, including football pitches and wrestling centres, to help nurture talent and keep young people engaged. Participants also raised concerns about mobility challenges during major national events such as the biennial NaYCONF, as well as feelings of exclusion among youths in remote parts of the region.

Addressing the forum, Ebrima P. Bah outlined the importance of empowering Regional Youth Committees, describing them as vital platforms for youth engagement that require stronger institutional backing.

Modou Lamin Badjie, a district youth chairperson and beneficiary of the National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI), shared his entrepreneurial experience, reminding that 'limited access to packaging materials continues to hinder the growth of youth-led businesses despite strong market demand.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Mr. Bulli Dibba, alongside the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, assured participants that their concerns were well noted. They both reiterated government's commitment to safeguarding youth interests and turning dialogue into practical action.

Basse visit

On day six, the tour continued in Basse, Upper River Region, where the delegation was received at the Koba Kunda Mini Stadium by the Regional Sports Chairman, Alagie Moya Baldeh, before paying a courtesy call on the Regional Governor, Mr. Samba Bah.

A town-hall meeting that later followed attracted youth leaders, district representatives and institutional stakeholders from Kantora, Wuli East and West, Sandu, Jimara, Toumana and Basse.

Young participants highlighted persistent challenges including unemployment, inadequate sports and recreational facilities, limited access to opportunities in remote districts, irregular migration and concerns around youth registration.

In response, Mr. Bulli Dibba, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry emphasised that youth participation is critical to national development, noting that sports promote inclusion, discipline and community cohesion.

Also speaking, Samba Bah, governor of URR described youth development as a cornerstone of national progress and called for better alignment between youth initiatives and broader economic priorities.

Closing the engagement, Minister Bakary Y. Badjie urged young people to take responsibility for their future, stressing resilience, leadership and the importance of investing in opportunities at home.

Officials from institutions under the Ministry of Youth and Sports also shared information on ongoing programmes and available opportunities, reinforcing a shared commitment to youth empowerment and inclusive development as the nationwide tour continues.

