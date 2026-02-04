Gambia: Modou Lamin Marong Arrives in Denmark for Trials With Esbjerg, AC Horsens

Jam City FC tallish man Muhammed Lamin Marong has arrived in Denmark for trials with Esbjerg and AC Horsens.

Marong is also scheduled to be assessed by Italian Serie A side Bologna.

The highly rated youngster has been one of the standout attacking talents on the local scene.

Marong finished as top scorer of the 2025\202026 Brikama Sports Committee 'nawettan season.

He scored eight goals during the Brikama rainy season biggest football fiesta.

Marong is known for his sharp movement off the ball, close control and direct dribbling, allowing him to beat defenders in tight spaces.

He combines this with clinical finishing, showing composure in front of goal with both feet.

Marong's intelligent link-up play and accurate passing make him effective in build-up situations.

He offers physical presence, pace and a strong work rate, attributes that enable him to press defenders and stretch backlines.

Marong's European trial opportunity has been facilitated by Saiko Saidy, CEO of SBS Consultancy Agency.

He looks to take a major step forward in his career.

