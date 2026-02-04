Gambia: Modou Lamin Marong Arrives in Denmark for Trials With Esbjerg, AC Horsens

3 February 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Ebrima KB Sonko

Jam City FC tallish man Muhammed Lamin Marong has arrived in Denmark for trials with Esbjerg and AC Horsens.

Marong is also scheduled to be assessed by Italian Serie A side Bologna.

The highly rated youngster has been one of the standout attacking talents on the local scene.

Marong finished as top scorer of the 2025\202026 Brikama Sports Committee 'nawettan season.

He scored eight goals during the Brikama rainy season biggest football fiesta.

Marong is known for his sharp movement off the ball, close control and direct dribbling, allowing him to beat defenders in tight spaces.

He combines this with clinical finishing, showing composure in front of goal with both feet.

Marong's intelligent link-up play and accurate passing make him effective in build-up situations.

He offers physical presence, pace and a strong work rate, attributes that enable him to press defenders and stretch backlines.

Marong's European trial opportunity has been facilitated by Saiko Saidy, CEO of SBS Consultancy Agency.

He looks to take a major step forward in his career.

Striker Bubacarr Suso on verge of completing move to Esperance Sportive de Tunis

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.