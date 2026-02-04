Gambia/Tunisia: Striker Bubacarr Suso On Verge of Completing Move to Esperance Sportive De Tunis

3 February 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Foday Fo Journalist

Bubacarr Suso is on the verge of completing a move to Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis from Colley Stars FC.

The deal will bring an end to contention between the parties over his future.

The prolific centre forward, who represents The Gambia at U-17 level, is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Tunisian record champions.

Susso played for Colley in The Gambia's Second Tier.

