Gambia: Kabba Bajo Bows Out Gracefully

President of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kabba Bajo will not contest in the GFF presidential elections in August 2026.

Bajo promised during The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in December 2025 that he would bow out of the race come the next presidential election in August this year.

Bajo was first elected as president of the GFF in 2014 after defeating Buba Mbaye Bojang during the country's football governing body elective congress held at the Paradise Suits Hotel.

He snatched 28 votes, while Buba Mbaye Bojang secured 23 votes.

Omar Danso withdrew prior to the election.

Bajo was re-elected as president of the GFF for the second time in 2018 after beating Malick Sillah during the country's football governing body elective congress held at the Paradise Suits Hotel.

Bajo secured 63 votes, while Malick Sillah snatched 2 votes.

Bajo was re-elected as president of the GFF for the third time in 2021 after defeating Sadibou Kamaso during the country's governing football elective congress held at the Pradise Suits Hotel.

He secured 51 votes, while Sadibou Kamaso snatched 25 votes.

