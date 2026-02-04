Liberia: LiRWOCA, EPA Rally to Save Mesurado Wetlands

The Liberia Rural Women Organization for Climate Action (LiRWOCA), in partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on Monday, February 2, 2026, joined national and international stakeholders to commemorate World Wetlands Day 2026 at the Mesurado Wetlands, John Gbedze Resort along the 72nd Boulevard in Paynesville City.

The celebration was held under the global theme, "Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage," and the national slogan, "Protecting wetlands, conserving cultural heritage."

The event brought together government officials, community leaders, civil society actors, women and youth groups to spotlight the ecological, cultural, and economic importance of wetlands in Liberia.

Speaking at the program, LiRWOCA Executive Director Yundeh M. Butler highlighted the organization's grassroots approach to wetland conservation, emphasizing community engagement, women's empowerment, and environmental education.

She explained that LiRWOCA has been working actively in the Mesurado Wetlands and surrounding communities since 2023.

According to Mrs. Butler, LiRWOCA currently operates in four communities, Tyler Island, Swakamo, Jacob Town, and Amocachie, where it conducts sensitization campaigns on the importance of wetlands and mangrove protection. She noted that Swakamo, the host community for this year's celebration, is one of LiRWOCA's key implementing areas.

Over the past year, Mrs. Butler said, LiRWOCA has empowered women and youth through Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) initiatives, establishing six VSLA groups across the four communities. The organization has also set up community-based mangrove management teams that work closely with local leaders to monitor wetland degradation and report environmental threats.

"We continue to tell community members that wetlands are their natural defense," ED Butler said. "If you live near a wetland and fail to protect it, flooding will affect your children, your families, and your livelihoods. Communities must take ownership and become the first line of defense."

She acknowledged the growing pressure on wetlands caused by urban expansion and land disputes, particularly in Monrovia and its surroundings. Mrs. Butler welcomed the President's pronouncement on strengthening enforcement through a national task force, noting that civil society organizations often lack the authority to remove illegal structures from wetlands.

"With stronger enforcement, the EPA and its partners will be better positioned to address illegal construction that disrupts water flow and damages wetlands," she said, while expressing appreciation to long-standing partners including UNDP, through its Small Grants Programme, and Conservation International, through the Blue Oceans Program.

Delivering the keynote address, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo underscored the national and global significance of wetlands, describing them as among the most productive ecosystems on Earth. "Wetlands are not wastelands," Dr. Yarkpawolo declared. "They are living ecosystems that protect lives, store carbon, support livelihoods, and preserve cultural identity."

He noted that Liberia's mangroves can store up to four times more carbon per hectare than terrestrial tropical forests, making them critical natural solutions to climate change. He warned, however, that wetlands, particularly the Mesurado Wetland, are under serious threat from sand mining, illegal land reclamation, mangrove cutting, waste dumping, and unplanned urban expansion.

To address these challenges, Dr. Yarkpawolo announced a US$3.2 million Wetland Protection Program targeting the Mesurado and Marshall wetlands. The initiative includes employing youth as wetland security officers, restoring degraded areas, installing protective barriers, and developing mangrove parks for conservation, education, and eco-tourism.

He stressed that while the EPA has intensified enforcement actions, including dismantling illegal structures, collective action remains essential. "Protecting wetlands requires sacrifice and commitment," he said, noting that the use of drones to document wetland conditions reflects the EPA's commitment to science-based and transparent decision-making.

Also speaking at the event, Montserrado County District #5 Representative Pricilla Cooper reaffirmed the Legislature's commitment to wetland conservation through policy and oversight.

She thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the EPA for prioritizing wetland protection and emphasized that traditional knowledge has long guided sustainable environmental practices in Liberia. "As lawmakers, we must ensure that development does not undermine our natural and cultural heritage," Cooper said.

She disclosed plans to construct an LDEA and Liberia National Police station near the wetland to strengthen enforcement of environmental and land-use policies, reducing reliance on officers from national headquarters.

The district #5 lawmaker praised recent progress in curbing illegal activities in the mangrove areas and called for sustained collaboration between communities, enforcement agencies, and the EPA to consolidate gains.

The event concluded with a renewed call for stewardship, as participants planted mangroves and pledged continued cooperation to protect Liberia's wetlands for future generations, noting that the wetlands protected today will remain Liberia's shield tomorrow, environmentally, culturally, and economically.