Liberia: Firestone's Health Sector Support Earns High Praise From Margibi Legislative Caucus

The Margibi Legislative Caucus has lauded Firestone Liberia for what it described as a sustained and impactful contribution to healthcare delivery in Margibi County and beyond, particularly through the company's long-standing partnership with the U.S.-based philanthropic organization, Children's Surgery International (CSI).

The commendation was delivered by the Chairman of the Caucus and Representative of Margibi County District #2, Hon. Ivar K. Jones, during the official closing ceremony of CSI's 13th Surgical Mission to Liberia on January 30, 2026, held at the Firestone Medical Center in Duside.

Since 2010, Firestone Liberia has partnered with CSI to provide free, highly specialized surgical services to hundreds of Liberians--many of them children--who would otherwise lack access to such care due to cost and limited medical infrastructure. The initiative has addressed complex conditions ranging from congenital deformities to life-threatening surgical needs, significantly easing the burden on families and the national health system.

Representative Jones, whose district includes a large portion of the Firestone concession area, noted that many beneficiaries of the CSI program come directly from communities within Margibi County.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are grateful, as the leadership of Margibi County, to continue working with Firestone Liberia," Rep. Jones said. "The services you are providing for our people will not go unnoticed."

Jones used the occasion to push back against public narratives that downplay Firestone's social contributions, emphasizing that the company's health interventions go far beyond basic corporate obligations.

"Some people say Firestone has been here for a long time and has generated enough, so it is time to give back," he noted. "But we must understand that the surgeries CSI conducts are extremely expensive, and yet they are done free of charge. That is commendable."

He added that such interventions demonstrate a model of corporate social responsibility that directly addresses human development challenges, particularly in a country where access to specialized healthcare remains limited.

Analysts note that Firestone's support to CSI reduces pressure on government hospitals, complements public health efforts, and bridges critical gaps in surgical care--especially for rural and underserved populations.

While praising the initiative, Rep. Jones also urged CSI and Firestone to expand the scope of their intervention by investing in the training of Liberian medical professionals.

"I want to plead with CSI to consider training local medical practitioners," he said. "That way, when CSI is not present, our own doctors can continue the work and pass on the technical expertise to others."

Such capacity-building, he argued, would enhance sustainability and strengthen Liberia's long-term healthcare resilience.

He further encouraged beneficiaries of the free surgeries to publicly share their testimonies, saying personal stories would help communities appreciate the value of the program and inspire continued support.

Also speaking at the event, Margibi County Senator Nathaniel F. McGill echoed the praise, describing Firestone's partnership with Liberia as a "long-standing marriage" that has endured for over a century.

"Firestone and Liberia have been married for 100 years, and this marriage is not ending," Senator McGill said. "There will be tough times, but Firestone is here to stay, and Liberian employees are here to stay."

He stressed that dialogue--not litigation--should remain the preferred mechanism for resolving disputes between Firestone and its workforce, while acknowledging improvements in employee welfare and healthcare delivery within the concession.

McGill also urged Firestone to be more proactive in telling its story.

"There are many good things Firestone is doing," he said. "The company needs to speak more about these contributions to correct the public perception that it is not doing much."

Margibi County Superintendent Ojay Morris Jr. also commended Firestone and CSI, describing their collaboration as a vital pillar of healthcare delivery in the county. He expressed optimism that ongoing and planned health infrastructure projects would further strengthen services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He referenced the recent groundbreaking ceremonies for the renovation of the C.H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata and the Dolo Town Comprehensive Healthcare Center--both of which were previously destroyed by fire--as signs of renewed commitment to rebuilding the county's health system.

Firestone's partnership with CSI highlights the growing role of private-sector actors in supporting Liberia's fragile health system. At a time when public resources remain constrained, such collaborations provide lifesaving services, promote equity in healthcare access, and contribute to national human capital development.

For lawmakers in Margibi, the message was clear: Firestone's health sector interventions are not only saving lives but also setting a benchmark for how corporate entities can meaningfully support Liberia's development agenda.

"We must acknowledge where we are coming from, appreciate the progress made, and encourage those who are helping our people to do even more," Rep. Jones noted.