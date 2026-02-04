Liberia: LFA's Wind Gargar Completes Prestigious CAF Executive Programme

In a major boost for Liberian football administration, Wind Gargar, the newly appointed Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Coordinator for the Liberia Football Association (LFA), has successfully completed the prestigious CAF Football Executive Management Programme (FEMP) in Cape Town, South Africa.

The graduation represents a significant milestone for the LFA as it intensifies efforts to modernize its internal structures and professionalize football management in Liberia. The CAF FEMP, a cornerstone of the Confederation of African Football's mission to elevate sports administration across the continent, equips leaders with the skills and strategies necessary for sustainable growth and elite-level management.

The second edition of the intensive programme, launched in September 2025, combined virtual learning modules with rigorous in-person sessions in Cape Town. Gargar was among a select group of senior administrators from across Africa who underwent advanced training aimed at bridging the gap between amateur coordination and professional executive leadership.

The programme's curriculum emphasized core pillars of modern football management, including:

Strategic Leadership: Mastery of governance, compliance, and long-term planning.

Business Growth: Expertise in financial management, sponsorship acquisition, and commercialization strategies.

Operational Excellence: Best practices in football operations, event management, and digital communications.

Ethical Standards: Upholding integrity and ethical conduct within the sporting framework.

The LFA praised Gargar's achievement as more than a personal accomplishment, underscoring that staff capacity development is a "fundamental pillar" of the association's strategic vision. "The professional development of our staff is essential to developing Liberian football at every level," the LFA said in a congratulatory statement.

With Gargar now armed with CAF's executive blueprint, the LFA's Talent Development Scheme is expected to adopt a more structured and strategically sound approach to scouting and nurturing the nation's next generation of football stars.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to placing highly trained professionals in key positions to ensure the sustainable development of football in Liberia," the association added.

The completion of the CAF FEMP positions Gargar and the LFA to implement international best practices, fostering improved performance in youth development, talent identification, and overall football governance in the country.