Liberia: Swal Welcomes New Youth & Sports Minister

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL), a leading voice in the nation's sporting sector, has welcomed the appointment of 35-year-old Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah as Liberia's Minister of Youth and Sports.

In a statement released Wednesday, SWAL expressed gratitude to President and Chief Patron of Sports Joseph Nyumah Boakai for appointing a youthful and dynamic leader to head a ministry critical for youth development and sports nationwide.

The association expressed confidence that Minister-designate Kruah, with her legal expertise, political connections, and innovative approach, would tackle the longstanding challenges confronting Liberia's sports sector. "We believe Minister Kruah will bring a new sense of energy, vision, and commitment to overcoming issues that have persisted for decades," SWAL said.

SWAL highlighted low budgetary allocations and inadequate sports infrastructure as major constraints affecting the growth of sports across the country. The association urged the incoming minister to prioritize these issues, working closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders to drive meaningful reforms.

"Sports remain a critical vehicle for youth empowerment, job creation, and national unity," SWAL stated. "We encourage Minister Kruah to be proactive and intentional in policy implementation, ensuring initiatives deliver real impact for young Liberians."

The association also emphasized the strategic importance of the National County Sports Meet, calling on the new minister to explore innovative ways to make the annual event more inclusive and effective as a tool for grassroots development and national cohesion.

SWAL pledged full support to Minister Kruah and committed to collaborating with the Ministry in the formulation and execution of policies aimed at advancing Liberia's sports sector.

In a related note, the association commended outgoing Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu for his two years of service, praising his collaborative leadership and recognition of the role of sports journalists during national events, including the County Sports Meet. SWAL wished Mr. Bangalu success in his new governmental responsibilities.

Meanwhile, SWAL renewed its call for the Government of Liberia to separate youth affairs from sports, arguing that the current merger of the two sectors has historically created operational bottlenecks. "Distinct ministries would provide clearer pathways for targeted investment, efficient administration, and sustainable development in both areas," the association stated.