West Africa: Nigeria Says Soldiers Plotted Coup, Raising Fresh Fears in West Africa

Nigeria has acknowledged for the first time that a group of soldiers plotted to overthrow President Bola Tinubu, an admission that underscores renewed concerns about military intervention in civilian politics across West Africa.

The plan, uncovered in October, would have ended nearly 30 years of uninterrupted civilian rule in Africa's largest democracy. Authorities said the plot was stopped before it reached an advanced stage. At least 16 officers, including a brigadier general and a colonel, were arrested and are expected to appear before a military tribunal.

An internal report described the threat as "clear and immediate," warning that inaction could have had serious consequences for national stability. Officials have not disclosed how close the plotters came to key political targets.

The attempted coup comes amid a resurgence of military takeovers in the region. In recent years, soldiers have seized power in several West African states, reversing decades of democratic gains. Since the Nigerian plot was foiled, there has been an attempted power grab in Benin and a successful takeover in Guinea-Bissau.

While the Nigerian case is said to have been driven by internal grievances within the armed forces, its mere existence has raised alarm in a country seen as a regional anchor.

Key Takeaways

Nigeria's admission is significant not because the coup succeeded, but because it was attempted at all. For decades, Nigeria was viewed as largely insulated from the wave of military takeovers affecting parts of West and Central Africa. That assumption now looks weaker. Across the region, similar pressures are at play. Disputed elections, constitutional changes that entrench incumbents, weak service delivery, and limited economic opportunities have eroded trust in civilian rule. At the same time, high youth unemployment has created a pool of frustration that can be exploited by ambitious officers. The pattern echoes earlier decades, when coups were justified by claims of corruption and misrule. What is different today is the lack of consistent regional punishment. Recent juntas have faced sanctions, but many have consolidated power with limited long-term cost. For Nigeria, the episode is a reminder that democratic stability cannot be taken for granted. For West Africa, it signals that the region's "coup belt" may still be expanding, with even its largest and most influential state no longer immune.