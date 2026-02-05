Nigeria: Kwara Terrorists Attack Claims 75 Lives, Says Governor Abdulrazaq

Ilorin — Kwara state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Wednesday said about 75 people were massacred during the Tuesday attack by suspected terrorists in Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama local government area of the state.

AbdulRazaq however said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set up security outfit, named "Operation Shield Savannah" in order to ensure safety and protection of the people of the area.

The governor stated this Wednesday night when he paid a sympathy visit to the Emir of Kaiama, Dr. Muazu Omar, and the families of those affected by the incident.

The governor who was accompanied to the town by members of the security agencies in the state described the incident as unfortunate.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He commiserated with the Emirate and the families of those affected by the attack.

AbdulRazaq however said the state government would continue to redouble efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Kaiama local government area of the state, Alhaji Abubabar Abdullahi Danladi, has stated that 70 victims were given mass burial Wednesday afternoon at Woro Community in Kaiama local government area of the state.

Alhaji Danladi stated this in Woro when he led entourage to visit the affected communities Wednesday afternoon.

One of the survivors and the head of Woro Village, one of the communities attacked by the bandits, Alhaji Umar Saliu Tanko, while addressing Chairman of Kaiama local government on the incident said he was not at home when bandits arrived.

He said that in anger, the bandits killed his daughter, two sons and abducted his younger wife with two other persons.

According to him, "I was away in my shop where I'm selling goods when army of bandits arrived my residence Tuesday evening.

"My daughter and two sons were shot dead while my second wife and two others were abducted."

Another survivor, one Razaq Abdulazee, said he had a house at the outskirts of the town and was returning home late in the afternoon when he saw people running towards the outskirts of the town.

"I was returning home from work when I saw many people running towards my area.

"I asked what happened and was told that they were running to escape the wrath of bandits who came to attack the community.

"I increased my speed to my house, packed my family members and we escaped to the far bush in the outskirts of the town.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Many people who couldn't ran out of town escaped to the top of trees to avoid bandits attack," he said.