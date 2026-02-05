Nigeria: Over 16 Killed in Benue Market Attack

Makurdi — Over 16 people have been killed following an attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Abande settlement in Mbaikyor Ward, Turan, Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

The attack, according to some residents, occurred at the Abande market while traders and buyers were conducting business on Tuesday afternoon.

The marauding herdsmen stormed the market, opened fire on civilians, looted shops and set parts of the market ablaze.

A community leader and former supervisory councillor in Kwande LGA, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, said the attackers carted away millions of Naira from traders before setting the market on fire.

"Yesterday was Abande market day. People were buying and selling when the herders attacked. They looted shops, took away large sums of money and later set the market on fire. As of 11:55pm, some of the victims' bodies were conveyed to Jato-Aka by personnel of the Mobile Police Force stationed in the area," he said.

He stated that apart from the locals that lost their lives "a Mobile Police officer, said to be the unit commander on duty at the time of the attack was also killed," and several residents are still missing and search for them are ongoing."

He lamented that the latest assault had forced people to flee their homes and created fear among residents of Turan and neighbouring communities, where repeated attacks had continued unchecked.

"This attack further proves the worsening security situation in Turan. We have no clear place of refuge or assurance of protection," Akerigba said.

"Since the beginning of this year, our people have been attacked almost daily. More than 76 people, including security officers, have been killed," Akerigba alleged.

"We are asking; where is the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition Law? Neither the Benue State Government nor the Federal Government is doing enough to protect us."

He further accused authorities of neglecting border communities, noting that Abande lies along the Nigeria-Cameroon international border.

"We are on an international border with Cameroon. There is no visible presence of either the state or federal government here.

"The Cameroonian government has constructed a road to Joinwater community, the last village bordering Nigeria, and stationed security personnel there. On the Nigerian side, the government has refused to construct the road," he said

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command has confirmed the attack.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, the police said one Mobile Police officer and four members of the community were killed.

"The Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a violent attack carried out by suspected armed bandits on police personnel and residents of Abande Community, Kwande LGA of Benue State," the statement read.

According to the police, the Divisional Police Officer in Jato-Aka received a distress call at about 5:30pm on February 3, 2026, reporting that suspected armed herder bandits, in large numbers, had attacked police personnel and residents in Abande.

"During the ensuing confrontation while police operatives were responding to the distress call, one Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to 13 Police Mobile Force, Makurdi, who was on special duty at Abande Community, was fatally injured," the statement said, adding that four community members also lost their lives.

The police said combined teams of security operatives have been deployed to the area to restore order, while the Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Mr. Ifeanyi Emenari, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to move to Jato-Aka with additional Mobile Force personnel and Armoured Personnel Carriers.

"The Command commiserates with the families of the deceased and the Abande community and assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia condemns in strong terms yesterday's terrorist attacks on the people of Abande, Turan, in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

He said the terrorists had dared the state and the Nigerian security system once more and must be attended to in the language they understand best.

Governor Alia said, "My heart goes out to the peaceful people of Abande. This cowardly act of terror, which claimed innocent lives, including a gallant police officer, and led to the destruction of homes, is an assault on our shared humanity and an affront to the peace and security of Benue State.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Abande community at this painful time."