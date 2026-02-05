Nigeria: Shettima Unveils Vision 2050 Blueprint for South-East Economic Growth

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday launched a 25-year development blueprint, South-East Vision 2050, describing the region as a central pillar of Nigeria's economic future.

He also announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the South East Investment Company Limited, aimed at mobilising funds from the diaspora, capital markets and development finance institutions to drive regional development.

Speaking at the South-East Vision 2050 Regional Stakeholders' Forum in Enugu, Shettima said the initiative marked a shift from short-term governance to a structured, multi-decade development framework.

He noted that the investment company would work in synergy with the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) to close post-war infrastructure gaps and enhance long-term competitiveness.

"This is not another layer of bureaucracy. It is a delivery institution focused on jobs, productivity and growth," he said, stressing that Nigeria is strongest when its regions thrive.

The Vice President praised the inclusive nature of the forum, which brought together federal and state governments, traditional institutions, the private sector, civil society and development partners.

He also acknowledged Umu Igbo Unite, a United States-based network of over 10,000 young professionals, saying the future of the South-East would be built collaboratively at home and abroad.

Earlier, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah said Vision 2050 would help the region align with the national development agenda, Vision 2060.

He commended the unity among South-East leaders and proposed the creation of a regional common market, describing the moment as the awakening of an economic giant.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti welcomed the unanimous support for the blueprint, saying it signalled a turning point for the region's economic transformation.

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo thanked President Tinubu for establishing the SEDC, describing it as a long-awaited intervention.