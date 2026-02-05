Nigeria: Convent, Catholic Hospital, and Two Protestant Churches Attacked in North-Central Nigeria

Abuja — Several towns in the Agwara Local Government Area (LGA) in Niger State, in north-central Nigeria, have been the target of armed attacks. According to a statement from the Diocese of Kontagora, on Sunday, February 1, armed gangs carried out "coordinated attacks" against the LGAs of Agwara and Mashegu. "In the Agwara LGA, the attackers began their assault in the main town by setting fire to a police station, which was severely damaged," reads the statement signed by Father Matthew Stephen Kabirat, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Kontagora.

Subsequently, the bandits attacked the home of a village resident, Ahmed Burade, kidnapping his wife, sister-in-law, and three of his children. "Eyewitnesses reported that Mr. Burade narrowly escaped the kidnapping when police officers attempted to repel the attackers," states the document sent to Fides.

The assailants then turned their attack on the UMCA (United Missionary Church of Africa) church in Agwara, setting it on fire. "As a result of the attacks, several residents have fled their homes and sought refuge in the jungle and nearby areas for fear of further violence," reports the Diocese of Kontagora. "Similarly," the statement continues, "what was once a peaceful community in Tugan Gero, in the Mashegu Local Government Area, was transformed into a scene of terror around 2:00 a.m. that same day, when armed criminals launched a coordinated attack, targeting primarily the convent attached to the Tugan Gero clinic, both belonging to the Diocese of Kontagora."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The nuns managed to escape in time, but the bandits looted and vandalized the clinic, stealing and severely damaging medical equipment and facilities. Later, the attackers targeted several passing vehicles, killing one passenger and kidnapping an unknown number of people. They then headed toward the UMCA church in Tugan Gero, where they kidnapped more people. "Eyewitnesses have reported that the bandits acted freely for several hours before withdrawing, leaving the residents with fear, destruction, and deep sorrow," said Father Kabirat, who concluded, "These attacks have raised new concerns about the security of religious communities, healthcare facilities, and rural settlements."

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the attack on the Agwara police station, which occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, February 1. According to police, tactical teams responded to the attackers, but the assailants managed to overpower the officers and used dynamite to blow up the station. Authorities have confirmed the kidnapping of at least five people in Agwara. To assist the authorities in Abuja in confronting armed groups, particularly jihadists, a small contingent of US military personnel has arrived in Nigeria. The American soldiers will be tasked with providing intelligence support to their Nigerian counterparts.