Nigeria: Senate Reduces Notice of Election Publication From 360 to 180 Days

4 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

The Senate has reduced the timeline for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the notice of election from 360 days to 180 days.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Tahir Monguno who moved that the earlier 360 days required for INEC to publish the notice of election be reduced to 180 days.

Monguno explained that the reduction in date was necessary to enable INEC meet up with the requirements on publication of notice, saying that it was already late if the 360 days was taken into consideration regarding the next general election.

With the amendment, INEC now have more time left to publish the notice for the 2027 elections.

