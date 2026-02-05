Nigeria: Senate Passes Electoral Bill

The Senate has passed the Electoral Act, 2022 (Repeal & Enactment) Bill, 2026.

The bill was passed after consideration and approval of the 155 clauses.

Amendments were made to a number of the clauses with majority of clauses retained as proposed.

One of the amendments was the reduction of the timeline for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the notice of election from 360 days to 180 days.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Tahir Monguno who moved that the earlier 360 days required for INEC to publish the notice of election be reduced to 180 days.

Monguno explained that the reduction in date was necessary to enable INEC meet up with the requirements on publication of notice, saying that it was already late if the 360 days was taken into consideration regarding the next general election.