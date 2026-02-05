Ghana: New Metro Mass Buses in Soon to Reduce Congestion At Bus Stations - Deputy Transport Minister

Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Toffey, says government is taking steps to reduce overcrowding at major bus stations, especially during peak hours.

She said a new fleet of Metro Mass buses is expected to arrive in the country by the end of this month or in early March to help ease congestion.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Toffey explained that officials from the Ministry of Transport and Metro Mass Transit Limited have been inspecting buses abroad to ensure they meet the required standards before shipment.

"I just returned from Dubai where we inspected some buses. The Managing Director of Metro Mass is also travelling to China for a final inspection of buses we have already assessed," she said.

According to her, the inspections are to ensure that all the buses are in good condition and ready for use before they are brought into the country.

She assured the public that the first batch of buses will be added to the transport system very soon.

"We should be expecting the first fleet by the end of this month to the first week of March," she stated.

Ms. Toffey acknowledged that the congestion at bus terminals is a major concern and said government is not satisfied with the current situation.

She noted that the issue is something President John Dramani Mahama is not proud of and is committed to addressing.

"A lot is going on behind the scenes because we know what is happening is not acceptable," she said.

The Deputy Minister added that government is working hard to procure more buses to improve public transport and reduce pressure on commuters.

"We are doing everything possible to make sure the congestion is taken care of," she assured.

By: Jacob Aggrey