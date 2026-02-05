Ghana: New Metro Mass Buses in Soon to Reduce Congestion At Bus Stations - Deputy Transport Minister

4 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Toffey, says government is taking steps to reduce overcrowding at major bus stations, especially during peak hours.

She said a new fleet of Metro Mass buses is expected to arrive in the country by the end of this month or in early March to help ease congestion.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Toffey explained that officials from the Ministry of Transport and Metro Mass Transit Limited have been inspecting buses abroad to ensure they meet the required standards before shipment.

"I just returned from Dubai where we inspected some buses. The Managing Director of Metro Mass is also travelling to China for a final inspection of buses we have already assessed," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to her, the inspections are to ensure that all the buses are in good condition and ready for use before they are brought into the country.

She assured the public that the first batch of buses will be added to the transport system very soon.

"We should be expecting the first fleet by the end of this month to the first week of March," she stated.

Ms. Toffey acknowledged that the congestion at bus terminals is a major concern and said government is not satisfied with the current situation.

She noted that the issue is something President John Dramani Mahama is not proud of and is committed to addressing.

"A lot is going on behind the scenes because we know what is happening is not acceptable," she said.

The Deputy Minister added that government is working hard to procure more buses to improve public transport and reduce pressure on commuters.

"We are doing everything possible to make sure the congestion is taken care of," she assured.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.