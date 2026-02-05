Liberia: Eviction Victims Storm Capitol Building

MONROVIA-About three days after their homes and properties were razed to the grounds on court orders, victims of the mass eviction and demolition exercise in Saye Town on marched on the Capitol Building peacefully to present their plights to their lawmakers - the people's representatives, and seek urgent actions.

Monrovia, mainly the Saye Town Community is still reeling from the rather macabre eviction and demolition exercise which left hundreds of Liberians without shelters as most of them are yet to settle down.

In an apparent effort to find an amicable solution to the problem and find a way out of their current mournful conditions, the protest made their way to Capitol Hill, calling on national leaders to intervene and deliver justice.

The placards-carrying protesters, many of whom lost homes and properties during the operation, chanted slogans in demand of justice and accountability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The residents argued that although the eviction was said to be court-mandated, the manner and execution of the demolition violated due process.

They claimed that no adequate notice, lawful compensation, or transparent communication was provided before their structures were torn down, leaving families displaced and economically devastated.

Tension briefly escalated when the protesters rejected Representative Prince Toles of District #8 who chairs the House Committee on Claims and Petitions and represents the affected district.

The victims refused to present their petition to him, accusing the lawmaker of neglecting their plight and failing to advocate on their behalf throughout the eviction saga.

Following the standoff, the House of Representatives' Co-Chair on Claims and Petitions stepped forward to receive the petition on behalf of the Legislature.

He assured the protesters that the House would thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the eviction and demolition exercise.

He also commended the residents for maintaining a peaceful protest and engaging the Legislature through lawful channels. The Co-Chair pledged a full-scale review of their claims, emphasizing the House's commitment to justice, fairness, and the protection of citizens' property rights. Courtesy of Spoon FM

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.