Nigeria: Electoral Bill - Senate Retains Electronic Transmission, Alters Campaign, Nomination Deadlines

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Electoral Bill 2026 into law after hours of intense debate, rejecting a proposal to make real-time electronic transmission of election results mandatory while approving sweeping amendments that significantly shorten election timelines, revise penalties for electoral offences and replace the smart card reader with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

At the heart of the controversy was Section 60 of the bill dealing with the transmission of election results.

Senators voted down a recommendation by the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters that sought to compel presiding officers to upload polling unit results to the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) IREV portal "in real time."

Instead, the Red Chamber retained the provision contained in the 2022 Electoral Act, which mandates electronic transmission of results in a manner prescribed by INEC after votes have been counted and announced at the polling unit.

Under the retained provision, the presiding officer is required to count votes at the polling unit, record the scores on prescribed forms, announce the results publicly, and transmit the results electronically to the appropriate collation centre as directed by the Commission. Copies of the result forms are to be issued to polling agents and security personnel where available.

Any presiding officer who willfully contravenes the provision is liable on conviction and a fine not exceeding N500,000 or imprisonment for a minimum of six months.

The rejected amendment would have gone further by expressly compelling real-time upload of results to the IREV portal immediately after the signing of Form EC8A, with stiffer penalties attached.

Senators opposing the proposal argued that the phrase "real time" could be problematic, especially in areas with weak or non-existent network coverage, and could expose elections to avoidable legal disputes.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu, said the disagreement was largely about semantics rather than substance.

He maintained that the Senate had not removed electronic transmission of results, stressing that results would still be made available to the public electronically alongside physical result forms.

According to him, both electronic and manual records would continue to serve as correlating evidence in the event of disputes.

Beyond the debate on result transmission, the Senate adopted far-reaching changes to Nigeria's electoral calendar.

Lawmakers reduced the election notice period from 360 days to 180 days before the expiration of the tenure of the current administration.

The deadline for political parties to submit their lists of candidates was also shortened from 120 days to 90 days, while the deadline for the nomination of candidates was cut from 180 days to 90 days.

In a move aimed at strengthening deterrence against electoral malpractice, the Senate increased the fine for unlawful possession of voters' cards from N500,000 to N5 million.

However, it rejected a proposal to impose a 10-year ban on individuals convicted of vote buying from participating in political activities, opting instead for stiffer financial penalties.

The lawmakers also formally removed the smart card reader from the electoral framework and replaced it with BVAS, while retaining provisions for electronic transmission of results.

Other amendments clarified the consequences of candidate disqualification, particularly in cases involving forged or fake documents. Under the new provisions, political parties would no longer be allowed to replace candidates disqualified after an election, and where necessary, fresh polls would be conducted excluding both the disqualified candidate and the sponsoring party.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the lengthy session that stretched into the evening, dismissed claims circulating on social media that the Senate had rejected electronic transmission of results.

"That is not true," he said. "What we did was to retain the electronic transmission that existed in the 2022 Act. Retaining that provision means electronic transmission remains part of our law."

Akpabio praised senators for their endurance and commitment, noting that the chamber remained full long after normal sitting hours.

He said the extensive deliberations reflected the importance lawmakers attached to producing an electoral law that answers the concerns of Nigerians and strengthens confidence in the democratic process.

The Senate President also announced the composition of a conference committee to harmonise the Senate's version of the bill with that earlier one passed by the House of Representatives.

The committee will be chaired by Senator Simon Lalong, with members drawn from all geopolitical zones, including Senators Adamu Aliero, Orji Uzor Kalu, Abba Moro, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Aminu Iya Abbas and Tokunbo Abiru. Senator Adeniyi Adegbomire was added to the team to provide legal guidance.

Akpabio said the harmonisation committee had been mandated to conclude its work within the month to enable the National Assembly transmit a final version of the bill to the President for assent.

He added that the Senate would adjourn plenary to focus on the consideration of the 2026 budget, with the Appropriations Committee expected to release a timetable for budget defence by ministries and agencies.

With the passage of the Electoral Bill 2026 at third reading, attention now turns to the outcome of the conference committee and the final contours of Nigeria's electoral framework ahead of future elections, amid continuing public scrutiny of how technology and timelines will shape the credibility of the polls.