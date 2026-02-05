Benin: World Bank Group Appoints Karine Bachongy As World Bank Group Resident Representative for Benin

press release

Cotonou — The World Bank Group today appointed Karine Bachongy as the World Bank Group's Resident Representative for Benin.

In this role, Ms. Bachongy will manage the portfolios of the World Bank (IBRD and IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) in Benin, in line with the World Bank Group's new strategy to unify the management of its institutions to better support public and private sector priorities.

In her new position, Ms. Bachongy's priorities are to: (i) maintain and strengthen the dialogue with the Government and key partners on development policies; (ii) strengthen the partnership with the private sector; and (iii) ensure the effective implementation of the projects and programs agreed in the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework with Benin to increase economic growth, create more jobs, and improve people's lives.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I take up this role to strengthen the already rich partnership between Benin and the World Bank Group," said Ms. Bachongy, World Bank Group Resident Representative for Benin. "The country has achieved remarkable economic and social performance in recent years. I will work to strengthen our current strategy so that it will help deliver concrete and lasting solutions to the needs of people and communities."

Karine Bachongy, a French national, has held various positions at IFC since 2013, most recently as Global Head of Gender and Economic Inclusion. Prior to this, she advised governments on the implementation of public-private partnership transactions in the health, education and affordable housing sectors as global sector lead for social infrastructure. Prior to joining the World Bank Group, she held senior management positions in public hospitals in France and the Middle East, as well as in multinational healthcare companies. She holds an Executive MBA from the London Business School, a master's degree from the École des Hautes Études en Santé Publique (EHESP) and a diploma from Sciences Po Paris. She is the twelfth resident representative since the opening of the World Bank office in Benin in 1983.

As of February 1, 2026, the World Bank Group's commitments to Benin stand at $3.5 billion, covering 16 national and 7 regional projects for the World Bank. At IFC, a record of nearly $170 million was committed this fiscal year.