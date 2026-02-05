Nigeria: Viral Private Jet Clip Was AI-Generated, Oshiomhole Says, As South African Model Shades Nigerians

"Your senator is the problem, go be mad at him, not me.,"

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, has reacted to a viral video showing a man resembling him massaging a woman's feet aboard a private jet.

The video, which circulated widely on Tuesday and was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, showed the man engaging in a light-hearted conversation with a light-skinned woman, with her feet resting on his lap.

Following its circulation, social media users speculated that the woman in the footage was Mr Oshiomhole's wife, Lara Fortes.

However, it was later alleged that the woman was Leshaan Dagama, a South African lifestyle influencer and adult content creator.

Responding to the controversy, the 73-year-old lawmaker, in a statement issued by his media aide, Oseni Momodu, on Tuesday, dismissed the video as artificial intelligence-generated, insisting that it was not authentic.

AI- generated

The statement read in part: "The media office of His Excellency, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has noted with dismay a poorly crafted and edited fake AI video of the outstanding Senator allegedly massaging the foot of a lady. We urge the public to jettison the false narrative circulating to blackmail the people's Comrade.

"It is an awkward height of insensitivity by unguarded power seekers who hide under the use of false information and can go to any length in bringing down an innocent assumed enemy, which the amiable Senator is not. In fact, we urge members of the public and the media to disregard its purport comprehensively and in totality."

Criminal offence

Mr Oshiomhole added that the video amounted to criminal cyberbullying and described it as a needless attack on his character.

He said he would further investigate both the publisher and the source of the video.

"The video was clearly doctored by malicious actors aimed at maligning the reputation of the amiable Senator. In the footage, the 30-second video published by SaharaReporters on its Facebook handle revealed intent, desperation and the decrying state of media reportage devoid of investigative professionalism.

"Close examination of the alleged clip, especially up till 0.6 seconds, where the lady walked through the airstairs, and the remaining 23 seconds of the alleged footage of Senator Oshiomhole significantly revealed disparity, glaringly suggesting a contraption", he said.

The lawmaker urged members of the public to verify online content before making uninformed remarks against public office holders.

Urgent social media regulation

He added that the AI-generated video underscored the need for urgent social media regulation by the relevant authorities.

"These antics, devised and manipulated by 'obubuyeye' content creators in the quest for online clicks and views to enhance the potential of their dollar-rating pay (via online apps), are not only novel to our media space, but are increasingly creating nuisance against Nigerians, especially the influencers such as Oshiomhole.

"This calls for urgent social media regulations by relevant authorities. While Adams Oshiomhole is not against any content creators, those who desire to earn a living through these newfound outlets should do so through legitimate means rather than engaging in egregious practice."

Creator speaks

Meanwhile, Ms Dagama, who was widely believed to be the woman in the clip, broke her silence amid the growing controversy.

Reacting via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Leshaan did not deny that she was the woman seen in the video.

She addressed Nigerians who had flooded her page with angry reactions, urging them to direct their grievances at Mr Oshiomhole instead.

"Your senator is the problem, go be mad at him, not me," she wrote