Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates MD of Tantita Security, Chief Pondi, On Birthday

5 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Engr. Kestin Ebimorbowei Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services and the Ibe Benimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, on his birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the celebrant as a distinguished personality whose life exemplifies service, enterprise, and commitment to community development.

The President said Engr. Pondi's leadership and contributions to economic growth, youth empowerment, and peace-building in the Niger Delta have earned him widespread respect and admiration.

He also acknowledged Pondi's dedication to supporting initiatives that uplift the lives of his people and strengthen national cohesion, noting that his patriotic zeal and constructive engagement with stakeholders continue to contribute meaningfully to the progress of the Niger Delta and the nation at large.

President Tinubu wished him good health, wisdom, and renewed strength, praying that his years ahead will be filled with greater accomplishments in service to his kingdom and Nigeria.

