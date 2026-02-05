Nigeria: Nollywood in Hollywood Unveils Three Films for 2026 Los Angeles Showcase

Founded in 2018 by Nigerian-American filmmaker Ose Oyamendan, Nollywood in Hollywood promotes Nigerian cinema through cultural exchange and international partnerships.

Nollywood in Hollywood has revealed the three films selected for the 2026 edition of its annual Nigerian film showcase, scheduled for 6 and 7 March in Los Angeles.

The titles, Stitches, When Nigeria Happens, and To Adaego With Love were announced during a preview screening of My Father's Shadow at the Norris Theatre, University of Southern California.

Nollywood co-hosted the screening in Hollywood. My Father's Shadow previously made history as Nigeria's first film chosen for official selection at the Cannes Film Festival and was also submitted by the United Kingdom in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The three selected films cut across romance, dance-driven drama, and historical storytelling, reflecting the breadth and evolving voice of contemporary African cinema. Post-screening conversations with the filmmakers will follow each showing during the showcase.

Programme lineup

The programme opens on 6 March at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica with a red-carpet presentation of Stitches, directed by Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso.

The romantic drama marks her first Nollywood project and follows a gifted fashion designer from a humble background whose rise into high society becomes complicated by love and long-kept secrets.

On 7 March, the showcase moves to the Norris Cinema Theatre at the University of Southern California for a matinee screening of When Nigeria Happens, directed by Ema Edosio-Deelen.

The film blends drama with contemporary dance to tell a story of love, ambition and survival in Lagos, following dancers navigating their craft while pushing against social expectations.

The 2026 showcase concludes on Saturday evening with To Adaego With Love, a historical drama directed by Nwamaka Chikezie. Set in a Nigeria emerging from conflict, the film centres on a forbidden romance between a Northern soldier and an Igbo teacher, exploring themes of reconciliation, identity and resilience.

Nollywood in Hollywood

Nollywood in Hollywood selects films each year to highlight the diversity and creative ambition of Nigerian cinema.

Previous editions have featured works by leading Nigerian filmmakers, including titles selected by Nigeria's Official Selection Committee for submission to the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category.

The organisation's early advocacy also coincided with a milestone moment when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended membership invitations to Nigerian filmmakers, broadening Nigeria's participation from submissions to voting within the Academy.

The showcase is presented in collaboration with American Cinematheque, the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and O2A Media, bringing together filmmakers, industry stakeholders and audiences for screenings, conversations and networking.

"Each of these films speaks to a different part of our shared experience: love, ambition, history and healing," Mr Oyamendan said.

"The 2026 selections reflect the strength of Nollywood's storytelling and the growing global interest in African cinema."

Further details on the programme and ticketing are available here.