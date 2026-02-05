Nigeria: Lagos State Govt Announces Six-Week Traffic Diversion for Apongbon Bridge Repairs

The repair works on the Apongbon Bridge will commence on Thursday (today).

The Lagos State Government has announced a six-week traffic diversion to facilitate repairs on the Apongbon Bridge and adjoining service lanes.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the Federal Ministry of Works will fix failed asphalt sections of the ramp linking Inner Marina to Apongbon Bridge, as well as portions of the bridge's inbound and outbound carriageways.

The works will commence on Thursday (today), and run until 19 March.

To ensure safety and smooth execution, the statement said sections of the affected roads will be temporarily closed, with alternative routes mapped out for motorists.

Inbound traffic from Inner Marina will be redirected through the Apongbon under-bridge roundabout to Adeniji Adele Road, passing through Ebute Ero to access the ramp connecting Apongbon and Eko bridges.

Motorists from Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Third Mainland Bridge and Victoria Island will continue through Apongbon Bridge to Eko Bridge.

During repairs on the inbound main carriageway, traffic from TBS and adjoining routes will exit at the under-bridge roundabout, proceed via Inner Marina, reconnect with the Apongbon service lane and continue onto Eko Bridge.

Upon completion of inbound repairs, construction will shift to the outbound lanes. Motorists travelling from Eko Bridge toward Inner Marina will divert through Ebute Ero Ramp and Adeniji Adele Road to the Apongbon under-bridge roundabout.

Traffic heading to Outer Marina, CMS, Victoria Island and Third Mainland Bridge will maintain movement on the bridge, except during repairs on the outbound main carriageway, when vehicles will be diverted via Ebute Ero Ramp, Leventis and Outer Marina/CMS.

Motorists bound for Inner Marina will exit through Chapel Street to reconnect at the under-bridge roundabout.

The repairs come nearly three years after a major fire in March 2022 severely damaged sections of Apongbon and Eko bridges, leading to prolonged closures and structural rehabilitation.

The incident also prompted the demolition of illegal structures beneath the bridge. After about 15 months of repairs, the Federal Government reopened the bridge in July 2023, though intermittent palliative works continued afterwards.

Mr Osiyemi urged motorists to exercise patience and comply with traffic management measures, assuring that personnel would be deployed to minimise congestion during the period.