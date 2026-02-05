Nigeria: Tax Reform Is Policy, Not Politics

At this point, the national interest is best served by shifting focus from controversy to implementation, ensuring clarity, compliance, and public understanding.

Beyond the political exchanges lies the more important issue: the substance of the reforms. Nigeria's economy has for decades suffered from weak revenue mobilisation, a narrow tax base, and inefficient administration. The new tax laws are intended to modernise the system, improve coordination among revenue agencies, and reduce leakages - steps that are essential if the country is to fund infrastructure, social services, and economic diversification without unsustainable borrowing.

Every administration is ultimately judged by its willingness to confront difficult structural problems. For President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government, tax reform represents one such necessary but challenging intervention, designed not for political convenience, but for long-term national stability and economic renewal.

The recent controversy surrounding the newly enacted tax laws, particularly claims of falsification and lack of transparency, deserves to be addressed with calm, facts, and institutional respect. The leadership of the National Assembly has spoken clearly. Senate President Godswill Akpabio has affirmed that the laws signed by the President reflect what was duly passed by the legislature, while the House of Representatives has taken additional steps to reassure the public through the release of Certified True Copies and the activation of internal review mechanisms. These actions demonstrate a functioning democracy, not a failing one.

It is important to separate legitimate oversight from unhelpful alarmism. Nigeria's constitutional system already provides structured avenues for resolving legislative concerns, and those avenues are currently being utilised. To continue to project suspicion while these processes are ongoing risks weakening public confidence in institutions at a time when unity and clarity are required.

President Tinubu has been consistent in his reform agenda, from fiscal policy to broader economic restructuring. These reforms are not without short term discomfort, but history shows that nations that shy away from reform in the face of resistance ultimately pay a higher price.

International economic assessments continue to emphasise that fiscal discipline and domestic revenue generation are key to Nigeria's growth prospects and macroeconomic stability.

Public debate is healthy, but it must be informed. Much of the current uproar appears driven by speculation, rather than careful engagement with the actual provisions of the tax laws. Constructive criticism should be anchored in evidence and proposed improvements, not in narratives that suggest institutional bad faith without proof.

The tax laws are now operational. The administration has acted within the law, the legislature has exercised its oversight responsibilities and there are no discrepancies.

Governance is not advanced by endless dispute, but by steady, responsible action. The Tinubu administration has made its intentions clear, to place Nigeria on a firmer economic footing through necessary reforms. The task before citizens and leaders alike is to engage constructively, allow institutions to do their work, and support policies that are aimed at securing a more resilient and prosperous Nigeria. The task before us now is to make them work transparently, fairly, and for the benefit of all.

Aderonke Atoyebi is the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service.