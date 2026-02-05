Nigeria: Man Arraigned Over Theft of Speaker, Amplifier in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned 21-year-old Femi Mustapha before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate's Court over the alleged theft of a loudspeaker and an amplifier.

The prosecutor, Inspector Yomi Osuolale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 1, 2026, at about 3am at Ejigbo Junction in Ado-Ekiti.

ad

He alleged that Mustapha stole the two items, valued at N200,000, which are the property of one Abayomi Zacheus.

Inspector Osuolale stated that the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 302 of the Laws of Ekiti State, Nigeria, 2021.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister O.G. Abiola, urged the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms, promising that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until February 27, for hearing.